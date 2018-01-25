Log in
NIGHTHAWK ENERGY PLC
Report
Nighthawk Energy : Appointment of US Investment Bank

01/25/2018 | 08:09am CET

25 January 2018

NIGHTHAWK ENERGY PLC

('Nighthawk' or 'the Company')

Appointment of US Investment Bank

Nighthawk, the US focused oil development and production company (AIM: HAWK and OTCQX: NHEGY), announces that, in accordance with the 9th Amendment to the Credit Agreement entered into with Commonwealth Bank of Australia ('CBA'), announced on 28 December 2017, the Company has today engaged SSG Advisors, LLC, an US investment banking firm, to advise the Company on available options for restructuring the existing debt outstanding on the Reserves Based Loan with CBA ('CBA Loan').

The Company is currently in compliance with all the existing waiver covenants under the CBA Loan.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Nighthawk Energy plc

Rick McCullough, Chairman

+1 303 407 9600

Kurtis Hooley, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 20 3582 1350

Stockdale Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 7601 6100

Richard Johnson

Edward Thomas

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014).

Nighthawk Energy plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:09:14 UTC.

