Nike : 2018 EQUALITY BHM Collection

The 2018 BHM collection also includes a short- and long-sleeve Jordan tee, a Jordan hoodie and Jordan hat that will be available February 1. In February, all NBA teams will wear BHM NBA warm-up tees featuring the following words that were chosen by the players: compassion, dream, empower, engage, equality, hope, inspire, justice, lead, listen, love, motivate, organize and unify. The tee will be available February 1.

Nike will continue to follow the inspiration of its athletes and employees to uplift and bring people together in the following months and beyond. To learn more and find a way to get involved, go to nike.com/equality.