Nike : Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today announced that Mark Parker will remain as
Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020 and Elliott Hill, former
President of Nike Geographies, will take on the new role as President of
Consumer and Marketplace. In this role, he will be responsible for
Marketing, Geographies, Nike Direct and Global Sales. Michael Spillane
will continue to lead all Categories, Design, Product and Merchandising.
In the new structure, both Hill and Spillane will report directly to
Mark Parker. Trevor Edwards, Nike Brand President, has decided to retire
from Nike in August. He will now serve as an advisor to Mark Parker
until his retirement as Nike transitions its organization.
“I’d like to thank Trevor for the important role he has played for 25
years and for his significant contributions. He has helped us grow and
strengthen our brand on a global scale. I am committed to stay in my
role as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020. Trevor has decided to
retire,” said Mark Parker. “We are fortunate to have a strong management
team in place who is well suited to drive our next stage of growth and
to steward and evolve our culture in the future.”
