Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE (NKE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nike : Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:00pm CET

Trevor Edwards, Nike Brand President, to retire from Nike

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today announced that Mark Parker will remain as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020 and Elliott Hill, former President of Nike Geographies, will take on the new role as President of Consumer and Marketplace. In this role, he will be responsible for Marketing, Geographies, Nike Direct and Global Sales. Michael Spillane will continue to lead all Categories, Design, Product and Merchandising. In the new structure, both Hill and Spillane will report directly to Mark Parker. Trevor Edwards, Nike Brand President, has decided to retire from Nike in August. He will now serve as an advisor to Mark Parker until his retirement as Nike transitions its organization.

“I’d like to thank Trevor for the important role he has played for 25 years and for his significant contributions. He has helped us grow and strengthen our brand on a global scale. I am committed to stay in my role as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020. Trevor has decided to retire,” said Mark Parker. “We are fortunate to have a strong management team in place who is well suited to drive our next stage of growth and to steward and evolve our culture in the future.”

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Ore., is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiaries include Converse Inc., which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley International LLC, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, Nike’s earnings releases and other financial information are available at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com/ and follow @Nike.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
11:15pMARK PARKER : Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020
RE
11:00pNIKE : Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO b..
BU
05:26pChina's consumer day show targets Volkswagen, bike sharing
RE
05:14pChina's consumer day show targets Volkswagen, bike sharing
RE
03/14ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
RE
03/14NIKE : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Nike and Under Armour
AC
03/13ADIDAS : to buy back up to 9 percent of share capital
RE
03/13ADIDAS : to buy back up to 9 percent of share capital
RE
03/12DOW MOVERS : Intc, ge
AQ
03/02NIKE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14NIKE : Ahead Of Earnings, Is There A Better Alternative? 
03/13Credit Suisse sees 20% upside on Nike 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/12Back Testing David Van Knapp's High Quality Dividend Growth Criteria 
03/11DICK'S SPORTING GOODS : I Still Lack Conviction On The Stock 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 842 M
EBIT 2018 4 550 M
Net income 2018 3 814 M
Finance 2018 1 366 M
Yield 2018 1,18%
P/E ratio 2018 28,67
P/E ratio 2019 24,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | NKE | US6541061031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE5.84%108 007
KINGNET NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 586
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 050
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%635
FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO LTD--.--%347
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.