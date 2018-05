On May 20, FC Barcelona will bid farewell to club legend Andres Iniesta. The Blaugrana will do so in its latest home kit, designed for the 2018-19 season, which is inspired by Camp Nou's uniting force against the city's 10 districts: Les Corts, Sants-Montjuïc, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, La Barceloneta, Sant Martí, Ciutat Vella, Gràcia, Horta-Guinardó, Nou Barris and Sant Andreu.

Each of those districts is represented on the jersey by a stripe and, in a marked shift from last season, every one is of even width.