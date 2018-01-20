Nike : Introducing Paul George’s Second Signature Shoe, the PG2

One of George's favorite quotes is, 'Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon.' It not only reflects his path from small-town Palmdale, California, to the NBA but also reminds that a first step is critical to his success on both sides of the ball.

'My love of basketball clicked early. I was crazy about the game. I would wake up early to dribble, playing outside barefoot and running up and down my street in hundred-degree weather with a backpack full of rocks trying to learn how to get more bounce,' remembers George. 'I used to do those crazy things because my ambition was not just to play in the park or in the streets; I wanted to play at the highest level.'

Now in his eighth year in the NBA, George's early work has paid off. However, there remains room for improvement, and that manifests in the PG2 via a new underfoot experience that's predicated on responsiveness and feedback.

'We increased the size of the forefoot Zoom Air unit to 10 millimeters. And, he's standing right on top of it now, whereas in the PG1 there was a little bit of foam between the unit and the foot. So all the way to the ground he's got that full Zoom Bag and that really gives him propulsion in the forefoot,' explains Hardman.