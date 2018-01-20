Log in
NIKE (NKE)
Report
Nike : Introducing Paul George's Second Signature Shoe, the PG2

01/20/2018

One of George's favorite quotes is, 'Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon.' It not only reflects his path from small-town Palmdale, California, to the NBA but also reminds that a first step is critical to his success on both sides of the ball.

'My love of basketball clicked early. I was crazy about the game. I would wake up early to dribble, playing outside barefoot and running up and down my street in hundred-degree weather with a backpack full of rocks trying to learn how to get more bounce,' remembers George. 'I used to do those crazy things because my ambition was not just to play in the park or in the streets; I wanted to play at the highest level.'

Now in his eighth year in the NBA, George's early work has paid off. However, there remains room for improvement, and that manifests in the PG2 via a new underfoot experience that's predicated on responsiveness and feedback.

'We increased the size of the forefoot Zoom Air unit to 10 millimeters. And, he's standing right on top of it now, whereas in the PG1 there was a little bit of foam between the unit and the foot. So all the way to the ground he's got that full Zoom Bag and that really gives him propulsion in the forefoot,' explains Hardman.

Nike Inc. published this content on 20 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 20:39:04 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 815 M
EBIT 2018 4 564 M
Net income 2018 3 812 M
Finance 2018 2 302 M
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 29,13
P/E ratio 2019 24,86
EV / Sales 2018 3,00x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 110 B
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 65,9 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE2.49%109 654
KINGNET NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 788
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 119
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%670
FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO LTD--.--%358
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%254
