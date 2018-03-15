Log in
Nike : Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

03/15/2018 | 11:55pm CET

By Sara Germano

Nike Inc. said that it had received complaints about workplace behavior and that its No. 2 executive has resigned, setting off a management shuffle at the sportswear giant.

The company said Trevor Edwards, Nike brand president and a potential successor to Chief Executive Mark Parker, has resigned his position immediately and will retire from the company in August.

In an internal memo to staff announcing the departure, Mr. Parker disclosed that the company in recent weeks had received reports of "behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment."

"We've heard from strong and courageous employees," he wrote.

He didn't specify the nature of the complaints or whether they involved Mr. Edwards or other executives. A Nike spokesman said there were no allegations against Mr. Edwards and declined to provide details.

Mr. Parker said Nike was conducting a review of the company's human-resources systems and practices for elevating internal complaints. "This has been a very difficult time," he wrote.

As part of the management shake-up, Mr. Parker said he now planned to remain Nike's chairman and CEO beyond 2020.

Write to Sara Germano at [email protected]

