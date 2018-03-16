Nike : Jayme Martin second Nike executive to exit this week

(Reuters) - Nike Inc Vice President Jayme Martin will leave the company, the shoe maker said on Friday, a day after announcing the departure of the president of its namesake brand.

Martin, the general manager of global categories for Nike, was forced out of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/second-nike-executive-leaves-in-wake-of-workplace-complaints-1521220142 earlier on Friday. Nike had received complaints pertaining to Martin, the report said.

A Nike spokeswoman declined to provide more details on Martin's exit.

Trevor Edwards, president of the Nike brand, will retire in August, Nike said on Thursday.

The company also said there was "conduct inconsistent with Nike's core values and against our code of conduct," adding that there have been no direct allegations of misconduct against Edwards.

