Nike : LeBron James Wants You to Have Some of his PEs

As a lifelong fan, LeBron James says he has always been drawn to the competitive spirit and the legendary figures of sport. When he was growing up in the '90s, he'd watch whatever game happened to be on TV and quickly learned the nicknames of his favorite athletes as well as the specific Nike sneakers they wore.

For LeBron, those sneakers represented a piece of the athlete he could touch, even if they weren't always accessible to him in Akron. And to this day, their memory drives him.

Now 15 years into a historic career, LeBron has become the iconic athlete on the other side of the TV. And kids around the world watch to see how he performs and what's on his feet.

The latter is always changing, and he's often in PEs that become instant classics within the sneaker community, even if many colorways never hit shelves.

'When I was a kid, the athletes and the shoes represented in this series inspired me to chase my dream of one day becoming a professional athlete,' says James. 'It's important to me to share these stories and inspiration with my fans. I want them to be a part of every step of my journey, so I'm excited we're making these shoes available to them.'