NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NKE)
News 
Nike : LeBron James Wants You to Have Some of his PEs

02/04/2018 | 02:40am CET

As a lifelong fan, LeBron James says he has always been drawn to the competitive spirit and the legendary figures of sport. When he was growing up in the '90s, he'd watch whatever game happened to be on TV and quickly learned the nicknames of his favorite athletes as well as the specific Nike sneakers they wore.

For LeBron, those sneakers represented a piece of the athlete he could touch, even if they weren't always accessible to him in Akron. And to this day, their memory drives him.

Now 15 years into a historic career, LeBron has become the iconic athlete on the other side of the TV. And kids around the world watch to see how he performs and what's on his feet.

The latter is always changing, and he's often in PEs that become instant classics within the sneaker community, even if many colorways never hit shelves.

'When I was a kid, the athletes and the shoes represented in this series inspired me to chase my dream of one day becoming a professional athlete,' says James. 'It's important to me to share these stories and inspiration with my fans. I want them to be a part of every step of my journey, so I'm excited we're making these shoes available to them.'

Nike Inc. published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 01:39:09 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 828 M
EBIT 2018 4 545 M
Net income 2018 3 813 M
Finance 2018 2 321 M
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 29,12
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
EV / Sales 2018 3,00x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | NKE | US6541061031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 67,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE8.15%109 671
KINGNET NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 864
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 078
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%687
FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO LTD--.--%359
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%251
