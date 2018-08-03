Nike : Meet Ascending Sprint Star Reece Prescod

Striving, training, fighting for every centimeter-it's what emergent 100-meter specialist Reece Prescod does every day as he prepares for the 2018 European Athletics Championships, where Nike is the official partner. The 22-year-old already holds the British 100m title, and is looking to break 10 seconds in this month's championship race in Berlin.

In this one-minute video, director Ian Derry relates Prescod's personal quest for success through candid insights and shots of the Nike athlete sprinting through iconic Berlin locations such as the Messendam subway. 'My vision was to try and articulate what it takes to become faster; the tiny margins of potentially training a whole lifetime to gain just a few centimeters,' says Derry, who produced this video and two others on 200-meter World Champion Dafne Schippers and 1500m runner Konstanze Klosterhalven for a series called Portraits of Speed. 'Capturing a visual portrait of their physicality to bring to life their voice and story was a real privilege.'

The 2018 European Athletics Championships begins August 6. Watch the other Portraits of Speed here and here.