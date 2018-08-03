Log in
NIKE (NKE)
78.65 USD   +1.43%
Nike : Meet Ascending Sprint Star Reece Prescod

08/03/2018

Striving, training, fighting for every centimeter-it's what emergent 100-meter specialist Reece Prescod does every day as he prepares for the 2018 European Athletics Championships, where Nike is the official partner. The 22-year-old already holds the British 100m title, and is looking to break 10 seconds in this month's championship race in Berlin.

In this one-minute video, director Ian Derry relates Prescod's personal quest for success through candid insights and shots of the Nike athlete sprinting through iconic Berlin locations such as the Messendam subway. 'My vision was to try and articulate what it takes to become faster; the tiny margins of potentially training a whole lifetime to gain just a few centimeters,' says Derry, who produced this video and two others on 200-meter World Champion Dafne Schippers and 1500m runner Konstanze Klosterhalven for a series called Portraits of Speed. 'Capturing a visual portrait of their physicality to bring to life their voice and story was a real privilege.'

The 2018 European Athletics Championships begins August 6. Watch the other Portraits of Speed here and here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:45:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 347 M
EBIT 2019 5 092 M
Net income 2019 4 253 M
Finance 2019 1 132 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 29,68
P/E ratio 2020 25,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 124 B
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE25.74%124 107
ADIDAS10.65%45 558
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%45 558
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD8.15%13 596
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT13.09%7 422
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-29.92%4 459
