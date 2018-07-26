Log in
NIKE (NKE)
Nike : Paris Saint-Germain's 2018-19 Away Kit is an Ode to the City It Represents

07/26/2018

The prospect of an 8th national title for Paris Saint-Germain, gives Kylian Mbappe, Edison Cavani, Neymar, Jr and their teammates an attractive aim for the 2018-19 season. Aside a trophy for the current side, the victory would also cap a remarkable period in the history of the club and a sixth title since 2013.

PSG's 2018-19 away kit foreshadows a potentially momentous moment with a light stone color referencing the famous monuments scattered across the French capital, particularly the famous arc. The latter is, of course, a rallying point for all Parisians - something PSG has also become through its present-day triumphs.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 02:04:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 348 M
EBIT 2019 5 089 M
Net income 2019 4 248 M
Finance 2019 1 132 M
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 28,50
P/E ratio 2020 24,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 80,4 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE23.36%123 445
ADIDAS13.94%46 323
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%46 323
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD17.28%14 028
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT29.61%8 047
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-22.60%4 969