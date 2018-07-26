Nike : Paris Saint-Germain’s 2018-19 Away Kit is an Ode to the City It Represents

The prospect of an 8th national title for Paris Saint-Germain, gives Kylian Mbappe, Edison Cavani, Neymar, Jr and their teammates an attractive aim for the 2018-19 season. Aside a trophy for the current side, the victory would also cap a remarkable period in the history of the club and a sixth title since 2013.

PSG's 2018-19 away kit foreshadows a potentially momentous moment with a light stone color referencing the famous monuments scattered across the French capital, particularly the famous arc. The latter is, of course, a rallying point for all Parisians - something PSG has also become through its present-day triumphs.