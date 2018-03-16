Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE (NKE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/16 07:26:10 pm
66.14 USD   -0.38%
06:46pNIKE : Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints-..
DJ
06:36pNIKE : Vice President Jayme Martin exits - WSJ
RE
07:48aNIKE : No. 2 Executive Quits Amid Complaints -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nike : Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 06:46pm CET

By Sara Germano and Joann S. Lublin

A second veteran executive is leaving Nike Inc. in the wake of internal complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior at the sneaker and sportswear giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jayme Martin, a vice president and general manager of global categories for Nike, was forced out of the company and is no longer an employee, the people said. He joined Nike in 1997 and, in his latest role, oversaw several of Nike's major business units, including women's, running, training, and basketball.

A Nike spokesman said the company doesn't discuss personnel moves. Mr. Martin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Martin was a top lieutenant to Trevor Edwards, the Nike brand president, who resigned his position on Thursday, the same day CEO Mark Parker told employees the company had received recent complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior and was revamping its leadership team.

The departures mark the latest fallout from a wave of misconduct allegations against high-profile executives, including former Wynn Resorts Ltd. chairman and CEO Steve Wynn and senior Ford Motor Co. executive Raj Nair. Last month, Nike rival Lululemon Inc. said its CEO Laurent Potdevin was leaving the company for unspecified inappropriate behavior.

A number of companies have said they are encouraging employees to come forward with any complaints related to sexual harassment or other misconduct. Some companies also are examining their internal procedures for handling such issues. Nike encouraged employees Thursday to use an internal hotline to raise concerns and promised to improve how its human resources team handles such matters.

Nike has received complaints pertaining to Mr. Martin but no direct complaints about Mr. Edwards, one person said. Mr. Martin has already left the company, while Mr. Edwards will remain on the payroll as a consultant and retire as a Nike employee in August. Both men spent decades at the company and climbed its leadership ranks.

Messrs. Martin and Edwards protected male subordinates who engaged in behavior that was demeaning to female colleagues, according to another person. Their lieutenants bullied people who weren't in their group, this person said, such as women and individuals from foreign countries.

Mr. Edwards didn't respond to requests for comment. Another Nike spokesman said Thursday the company hadn't received specific complaints about Mr. Edwards.

"We've heard from strong and courageous employees," Mr. Parker wrote in Thursday's memo to staff, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. "This has been a very difficult time and we are still talking to team members to better understand what we need to change."

"Behavior that is inconsistent with our values has no place at Nike and we will continue to look into matters and take appropriate action where we find behavior against our code of conduct," he wrote.

Mr. Parker didn't provide details about the alleged behavior or say whether the complaints included Mr. Edwards or other executives. Mr. Martin wasn't named in Thursday's memo.

Write to Sara Germano at [email protected] and Joann S. Lublin at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
06:46pNIKE : Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints--Update
DJ
06:36pNIKE : Vice President Jayme Martin exits - WSJ
RE
11:06aNIKE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
07:48aNIKE : No. 2 Executive Quits Amid Complaints -- WSJ
DJ
06:44aNIKE : brand president resigns; company probes workplace complaints
RE
03:10aNIKE : brand president resigns; company probes workplace complaints
RE
01:14aNIKE : Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns--Update
DJ
03/15NIKE : Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns
DJ
03/15NIKE : Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO b..
BU
03/15China's consumer day show targets Volkswagen, bike sharing
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:42pNike VP forced out after investigation 
08:25aDeep bench at Nike seen as a positive 
08:05aQualcomm Rumors, Quadruple Witching, And Questions For Russia (Wall Street Br.. 
07:00aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Divining The Quad Witching Session 
03/15Nike Brand President Edwards to retire; Parker to stay as Chairman/CEO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 842 M
EBIT 2018 4 550 M
Net income 2018 3 814 M
Finance 2018 1 366 M
Yield 2018 1,18%
P/E ratio 2018 28,67
P/E ratio 2019 24,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | NKE | US6541061031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE6.14%108 007
KINGNET NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 586
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 050
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%635
FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO LTD--.--%347
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.