Nike : Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints--Update

By Sara Germano and Joann S. Lublin

A second veteran executive is leaving Nike Inc. in the wake of internal complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior at the sneaker and sportswear giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jayme Martin, a vice president and general manager of global categories for Nike, was forced out of the company and is no longer an employee, the people said. He joined Nike in 1997 and, in his latest role, oversaw several of Nike's major business units, including women's, running, training, and basketball.

A Nike spokesman said the company doesn't discuss personnel moves. Mr. Martin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Martin was a top lieutenant to Trevor Edwards, the Nike brand president, who resigned his position on Thursday, the same day CEO Mark Parker told employees the company had received recent complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior and was revamping its leadership team.

The departures mark the latest fallout from a wave of misconduct allegations against high-profile executives, including former Wynn Resorts Ltd. chairman and CEO Steve Wynn and senior Ford Motor Co. executive Raj Nair. Last month, Nike rival Lululemon Inc. said its CEO Laurent Potdevin was leaving the company for unspecified inappropriate behavior.

A number of companies have said they are encouraging employees to come forward with any complaints related to sexual harassment or other misconduct. Some companies also are examining their internal procedures for handling such issues. Nike encouraged employees Thursday to use an internal hotline to raise concerns and promised to improve how its human resources team handles such matters.

Nike has received complaints pertaining to Mr. Martin but no direct complaints about Mr. Edwards, one person said. Mr. Martin has already left the company, while Mr. Edwards will remain on the payroll as a consultant and retire as a Nike employee in August. Both men spent decades at the company and climbed its leadership ranks.

Messrs. Martin and Edwards protected male subordinates who engaged in behavior that was demeaning to female colleagues, according to another person. Their lieutenants bullied people who weren't in their group, this person said, such as women and individuals from foreign countries.

Mr. Edwards didn't respond to requests for comment. Another Nike spokesman said Thursday the company hadn't received specific complaints about Mr. Edwards.

"We've heard from strong and courageous employees," Mr. Parker wrote in Thursday's memo to staff, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. "This has been a very difficult time and we are still talking to team members to better understand what we need to change."

"Behavior that is inconsistent with our values has no place at Nike and we will continue to look into matters and take appropriate action where we find behavior against our code of conduct," he wrote.

Mr. Parker didn't provide details about the alleged behavior or say whether the complaints included Mr. Edwards or other executives. Mr. Martin wasn't named in Thursday's memo.

