Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE (NKE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/12 10:00:46 pm
64.67 USD   +0.59%
05:09p NIKE : 2018 EQUALITY BHM Collection
05:09p NIKE : Uses Power of Sport to Stand Up for EQUALITY
01/13 ADIDAS : targets U.S. market share of 15-20 percent
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nike : Uses Power of Sport to Stand Up for EQUALITY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2018 | 05:09pm CET

Nike has a long history of speaking up for causes that reflect its values. That continues today with EQUALITY, Nike's ongoing effort to encourage people to take the fairness and respect they see in sport and translate them off the field.

The EQUALITY initiative is centered on using the power of sport to inspire people to take action in their communities, with Nike leading by example with its partnerships with world-class organizations dedicated to advancing this work.

Supporting these values, EQUALITY delivers on the brand's ongoing partnership with MENTOR (the leading national organization in ensuring quality youth mentoring relationships and connecting volunteers to opportunities in their communities) and PeacePlayers International (a global organization focused on bridging divides in communities by developing youth leaders, building relationships and changing perceptions) to drive change within communities.

In 2017, the initiative's inaugural year, Nike also donated $5 million to numerous organizations that advance equality in communities across the U.S., including MENTOR, PeacePlayers and the Ever Higher Fund.

Nike will continue to encourage people to work for equality by becoming a mentor in their local communities through MENTOR. Learn more or donate at mentoring.org.

PeacePlayers has positively impacted more than 75,000 kids worldwide through a partnership with 260 local community programs, schools and nonprofits. Learn more or donate peaceplayers.org.

To get involved and contribute in other ways, visit nike.com/equality to find out how you can join Nike athletes LeBron James, Michael Bennett, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Megan Repinoe and others in their efforts to support community initiatives across the United States.

Nike Inc. published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 16:09:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
05:09p NIKE : 2018 EQUALITY BHM Collection
05:09p NIKE : Uses Power of Sport to Stand Up for EQUALITY
01/13 ADIDAS : targets U.S. market share of 15-20 percent
01/13 Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
01/12 Puma shares slump as luxury group Kering plans spin-off
01/12 NIKE : Free Post Earnings Research Report: NIKEs Revenue Grew 5%
01/11 Luxury group Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
01/11 Luxury group Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
01/11 NIKE : Patent Issued for Article of Footwear with One Or More Auxetic Bladders (..
01/11 DOW MOVERS : Nke, ge
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/12 DALE'S 2017 PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Let The Good Times Roll
01/11 QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q4 2017
01/10 FOOT LOCKER : What We're Looking For In 2018
01/10 Dividend Income Was Robust In 2017
01/09 March To Freedom Fund Year-End Review
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 815 M
EBIT 2018 4 564 M
Net income 2018 3 802 M
Finance 2018 2 283 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 28,09
P/E ratio 2019 24,13
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | NKE | US6541061031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE2.78%105 510
KINGNET NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 742
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 173
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%652
FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO LTD--.--%359
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%255
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.