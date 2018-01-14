Nike : Uses Power of Sport to Stand Up for EQUALITY

Nike has a long history of speaking up for causes that reflect its values. That continues today with EQUALITY, Nike's ongoing effort to encourage people to take the fairness and respect they see in sport and translate them off the field.

The EQUALITY initiative is centered on using the power of sport to inspire people to take action in their communities, with Nike leading by example with its partnerships with world-class organizations dedicated to advancing this work.

Supporting these values, EQUALITY delivers on the brand's ongoing partnership with MENTOR (the leading national organization in ensuring quality youth mentoring relationships and connecting volunteers to opportunities in their communities) and PeacePlayers International (a global organization focused on bridging divides in communities by developing youth leaders, building relationships and changing perceptions) to drive change within communities.

In 2017, the initiative's inaugural year, Nike also donated $5 million to numerous organizations that advance equality in communities across the U.S., including MENTOR, PeacePlayers and the Ever Higher Fund.

Nike will continue to encourage people to work for equality by becoming a mentor in their local communities through MENTOR. Learn more or donate at mentoring.org.

PeacePlayers has positively impacted more than 75,000 kids worldwide through a partnership with 260 local community programs, schools and nonprofits. Learn more or donate peaceplayers.org.

To get involved and contribute in other ways, visit nike.com/equality to find out how you can join Nike athletes LeBron James, Michael Bennett, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Megan Repinoe and others in their efforts to support community initiatives across the United States.