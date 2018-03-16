Nike : Vice President Jayme Martin exits - WSJ

(Reuters) - Nike Inc Vice President Jayme Martin will leave the company, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/second-nike-executive-leaves-in-wake-of-workplace-complaints-1521220142 on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Martin, the general manager of global categories for Nike, was forced out of the company, the Journal said.

The report comes a day after Nike announced the departure of the president of its namesake brand, Trevor Edwards.

The footwear maker also said there was "conduct inconsistent with Nike's core values and against our code of conduct," adding that there have been no direct allegations of misconduct against Edwards.

Nike did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the Friday Wall Street Journal report.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)