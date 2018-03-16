Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE (NKE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nike : brand president resigns; company probes workplace complaints

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:10am CET
FILE PHOTO - Trevor Edwards discusses the Apple Watch with Nike+ during a media event in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Nike Inc's namesake brand President Trevor Edwards has resigned and will retire in August, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

(Reuters) - Nike Inc namesake brand President Trevor Edwards has resigned and will retire in August, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday the Wall Street Journal, citing an internal memo, reported that Nike had received in recent weeks reports of "behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment."

There has been "conduct inconsistent with Nike's core values and against our code of conduct," the spokeswoman said, adding that there have been no direct allegations of misconduct against Edwards.

"When we hear of claims we investigate and take the appropriate action," she said.

Edwards will now serve as an adviser to Nike Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker until his retirement, she added.

Elliott Hill, the former president of Nike Geographies, will take on the new role of president of consumer and marketplace, Nike said.

Parker will remain chief executive and chairman beyond 2020, Nike said.

The moves come nearly a year after Nike made several changes to its leadership structure and streamlined its business segments to four from six. It also eliminated a quarter of its shoe styles and cut 2 percent of its workforce.

Edwards was in charge of that initiative.

In the memo, Parker said Nike was conducting a review of the company's human-resources systems and practices for elevating internal complaints, according to the newspaper. "This has been a very difficult time," he wrote, according to the Journal.

Parker did not specify the nature of the complaints or whether they involved Edwards or any other executives, the Journal said.

Shares of Nike, which is scheduled to report third-quarter results next Thursday, were up marginally in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)

By Sangameswaran S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
03:10aNIKE : brand president resigns; company probes workplace complaints
RE
03:10aNIKE : brand president resigns; company probes workplace complaints
RE
01:14aNIKE : Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns--Update
DJ
03/15NIKE : Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns
DJ
03/15NIKE : Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO b..
BU
03/15China's consumer day show targets Volkswagen, bike sharing
RE
03/15China's consumer day show targets Volkswagen, bike sharing
RE
03/14ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
RE
03/14NIKE : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Nike and Under Armour
AC
03/13ADIDAS : to buy back up to 9 percent of share capital
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15Nike Brand President Edwards to retire; Parker to stay as Chairman/CEO 
03/14NIKE : Ahead Of Earnings, Is There A Better Alternative? 
03/13Credit Suisse sees 20% upside on Nike 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/12Back Testing David Van Knapp's High Quality Dividend Growth Criteria 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 842 M
EBIT 2018 4 550 M
Net income 2018 3 814 M
Finance 2018 1 366 M
Yield 2018 1,18%
P/E ratio 2018 28,67
P/E ratio 2019 24,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | NKE | US6541061031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE5.84%108 007
KINGNET NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 586
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 050
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%635
FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO LTD--.--%347
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.