Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Japan Dec final manufacturing PMI highest since Feb 2014

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 04:22am CET
FILE PHOTO: Employee works at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride

Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in December as new orders accelerated, a revised survey showed on Thursday, in a sign that steady economic growth will continue into the new year.

The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Final Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was a seasonally adjusted 54.0 in December, slightly below the preliminary reading of 54.2 but still above a final reading of 53.6 in November.

Even after the slight downward revision, the index was at the highest since February 2014. The index also remained above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the 16th straight month.

"The Japanese manufacturing sector concluded Q4 with the highest PMI reading since February 2014," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"Output growth accelerated for a fifth month in succession, while new business opportunities, both domestic and foreign, rose sharply."

The final index for new orders was 56.2, below the flash reading of 56.6 but above a final 54.7 in the previous month.

The final output price index was 51.0, which is less than the flash reading of 51.4 and below a final 51.3 in November.

One of the government's first tasks in the new year is to secure parliamentary approval of the national budget for fiscal 2018 starting in April.

Last month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved a record budget for fiscal 2018 that the government hopes will keep the economy on track for a sustained recovery.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
04:36aDJASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Soars On Its First Trading Day Of 2018, Leading Asian Mark..
01/03DJToday's Top Supply Chain and Logistics News From WSJ
01/03DJASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Push Higher, Driven By Tech And Consumer Stocks
2017DJU.S. Stocks Slip at End of Strong Year
2017DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Stocks End Otherwise Stellar 2017 On A Down Note
2017DJU.S. Slip at End of Strong Year
2017DJU.S. Stocks Slightly Lower at End of Strong Year
2017DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Drifts Lower As Wall Street Looks To Close Out Re..
2017DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : U.S. Stocks Struggle To Close Out 2017 On An Up Note
2017DJU.S. Stocks Slightly Lower at End of Strong Year
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
04:56a NISSAN MOTOR : South Africa, AIDC achieve international recognition
04:45a SHOWA DENKO K K : New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, Showa Denko President an..
04:09a KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : 2018 New Year Message from President Murakami “Wor..
04:09a MITSUI OSK LINES : MOL CEO Ikeda's 2018 New Year Message - From Uncertainty, Opp..
03:39a DENSO : and Kyoto University Startup FLOSFIA will Develop Next-Gen Power Semicon..
03:14a DENTSU : Uber is sued over payment for mobile ads it called fraudulent
02:55a TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Ransomware to top threat list in 2018
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | N225 | JP9010C00002 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED 1024 End-of-day quote.2.81%
TOSHIBA CORP 317 End-of-day quote.2.26%
ASAHI GLASS CO LTD 4880 End-of-day quote.1.99%
HOKUETSU KISHU PAPER CO LTD 673 End-of-day quote.1.97%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD 4095 End-of-day quote.1.74%
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD 4327 End-of-day quote.-1.07%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD 11450 End-of-day quote.-1.25%
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD 5560 End-of-day quote.-1.42%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 517 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 5446 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.