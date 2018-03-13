Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Japan's embattled finance minister preparing to skip G20 meeting - officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 09:00am CET
FILE PHOTO - Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks to reporters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso was preparing to skip a Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering in Buenos Aires next week, officials said on Tuesday, with the minister fighting to survive a cronyism scandal that has paralysed parliament.

Premier Shinzo Abe and Aso, his close ally, are under pressure over the finance ministry's admission that it had altered records of a discounted sale of state-owned land to a school operator with ties to Abe's wife.

The suspicion of a cover-up has rocked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and could dash Abe's hopes of winning a third term as party leader at a vote in September. Losing the party leadership would ruin Abe's chances of becoming Japan's longest-serving premier.

Opposition lawmakers are calling for Aso to step down to take responsibility, and some analysts believe his resignation could be inevitable.

When asked whether he may skip the G20 on March 19-20, Aso told reporters on Tuesday the decision will depend on the "present parliamentary situation".

"It is important to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. To prevent a recurrence, we'll continue to look into the matter and do the utmost to regain (public) confidence," Aso said, signalling his intention to ride out the storm.

The scandal has already caused a stalemate in parliament, with opposition parties threatening to boycott a debate on next fiscal year's budget, potentially delaying reforms to boost long-term economic growth.

"It will probably be difficult for the finance minister to travel overseas at this time," an LDP lawmaker said on condition of anonymity.

Other government and ruling party officials also said Aso was likely to stay home, and let Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's top financial diplomat, attend the G20 meeting in his place.

The logjam in parliament could also leave two Bank of Japan deputy governor posts vacant when the incumbents' terms end on March 19, as the appointments need lawmakers' approval.

"The firestorm surrounding the cover-up and the land sale will continue to inhibit the administration's ability to move its agenda through the Diet," said Tobias Harris, vice president at Teneo Intelligence, a global advisory firm.

With global fears of a potential trade war set to be discussed at the G20 in Buenos Aires, Aso's absence would be further evidence of the hindrance the scandal has become for Abe's government.

RISK TO ABE

On Monday, Aso blamed bureaucrats for the suspected cover-up. But in a rare move, several ruling party heavyweights have openly criticised Abe over the scandal and warned that politicians - not just bureaucrats - need to take responsibility.

A survey by the Sankei daily showed 71 percent of respondents said Aso should resign, while support for Abe's administration slid 6.0 points from February to 45 percent.

"Aso said he would not ... resign to take responsibility for the cover-up. But this approach is unlikely to work for long," said Harris of Teneo Intelligence.

Aso leads a powerful faction within the LDP, and if he is forced to resign and feels betrayed it could erode Abe's chances of winning another term, analysts say.

While few analysts at this point are predicting the scandal could lead to Abe's downfall, some say it could impair the prime minister's focus on the pro-growth, reflationist economic policies that have become a hallmark of his government.

Japan's economy is enjoying its longest run of growth in 28 years, thanks to robust global demand and capital expenditure.

The scandal has weighed on markets, though the Nikkei share average <.N225> managed to rise 0.66 percent on Tuesday. The yen held firm against the dollar, as the scandal raised doubt about Abe's ability to pursue economic policies that have kept the yen weak.

"If Aso resigns, that would give Aso's political faction a freehand, making the LDP leadership race in September extremely fluid. In the worst case, Abe may not make it for the third term," said Hidenori Suezawa, analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"If Abe goes, Abenomics will go back to square one."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Takashi Umekawa, additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Leika Kihara and Takashi Umekawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
08:47aASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Carve Out Gains Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Report
DJ
03:58aASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Pause Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Report
DJ
03:53aGlobal Investors Cautious Ahead of Latest U.S. Inflation Reading
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Ends Mostly Lower, While Tech Lifts Nasdaq
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Retreats As Nasdaq Bucks Trend To End At Record
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Nasdaq Trades At Record As Broader Market Retreats
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Nasdaq Trades At Record As Broader Market Retreats
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Under Pressure, Nasdaq Trades At Record
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow, S&P 500 Turn Negative, Under Pressure As Industrials Stoc..
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow, S&P 500 Turn Negative, Under Pressure As Industrials Stoc..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:03aMITSUBISHI ESTATE : enters agribusiness, to produce cherry tomatoes
AQ
08:04aHONDA MOTOR : Wilde East Towne Honda Earns Most Prestigious Honor from Honda
AQ
07:23aHITACHI : Pharmacotherapy Selection System Supports Shared Clinician-Patient Dec..
AQ
07:05aSOFTBANK : Arm's £3.6bn debt to pay its foreign owner
AQ
06:34aMITSUBISHI : In the Year of 2017-2018 Supply of spare parts for repair work of M..
AQ
06:34aNISSAN MOTOR : In the Year of 2017-2018 Supply of spare parts for repair work of..
AQ
06:28aNew Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | N225 | JP9010C00002 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
EISAI CO., LTD 6786 End-of-day quote.7.58%
KUBOTA CORP 1906 End-of-day quote.4.98%
EBARA CORPORATION 3920 End-of-day quote.4.39%
FUKUOKA FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 551 End-of-day quote.4.16%
FANUC CORP 27255 End-of-day quote.4.09%
NICHIREI CORP 2788 End-of-day quote.-1.20%
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD 1868.5 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 6378 End-of-day quote.-1.53%
SONY CORP 5299 End-of-day quote.-1.74%
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 2754 End-of-day quote.-2.06%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.