Nikkei bounces back after BOJ's policy tweaks

07/31/2018 | 06:46am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average bounced back from one-week lows on Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan announced tweaks to its monetary policy settings but refrained from making any radical move off its easy policy stance.

In early afternoon trade, the Nikkei average <.N225> rose 0.3 percent to 22,599.79 after earlier hitting its lowest level in a week.

The BOJ pledged to keep interest rates "very low" for the time being and took measures to make its massive stimulus programme more flexible, reflecting its forecast that it would take time for inflation to hit its 2 percent target.

Shares in interest rate-sensitive sectors underperformed, with banks <.IBNKS.T> and Real estate <.IRLTY.T> sector indices dropping 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The broader Topix <.TOPX> fell 0.4 percent to 1,761.13, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 <.JPXNK400> was down 0.3 percent at 15,566.90.

Market players were seen focusing on Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's post-meeting news conference due at 0630 GMT Tuesday for more clues on the central bank's stance.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Tomo Uetake

Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
RICOH CO LTD 1127 End-of-day quote.8.78%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 415 End-of-day quote.5.33%
ALPS ELECTRIC CO LTD 3210 End-of-day quote.4.73%
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1348 End-of-day quote.3.77%
TOHO CO LTD 3300 End-of-day quote.2.96%
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1635.5 End-of-day quote.-3.60%
NGK INSULATORS LTD 1928 End-of-day quote.-3.70%
EISAI CO., LTD 9656 End-of-day quote.-5.33%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD 3405 End-of-day quote.-5.94%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO LTD 2205 End-of-day quote.-12.64%
