Nilörngruppen AB : Report from the Annual General Meeting

The following was decided at the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB held

16 May 2018:

The Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement

and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2017 were approved. The Annual General

Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the

President for their management during the 2017 operating year.

A dividend to the shareholders of SEK 4.00 per share, a total of TSEK 45,608,

was resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. It was

decided to establish 18 May as record day for the dividend, payment of which

will commence on 23 May 2018.

The Annual General Meeting decided that directors' fees in a total amount of SEK

680,000 be paid, with SEK 180,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and

SEK 100,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors. Fees to the

auditors would be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Petter Stillström, Vilhelm

Schottenius, Marie Nilsson Peterzén, Gunilla Brisinger and elect as new

directors Johan Larsson and Blenda Donatella Lagerkvist. Petter Stillström was

appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG, with Thomas Bohlin as chief

auditor.

Guidelines for compensation to members of senior management was adopted in

accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors was authorised until the next-following Annual General

Meeting to decide on new issuance, on one or more occasions, of up to 1,000,000

class B shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

As proposed, the Annual General Meeting decided not to appoint an election

committee. Suggestions may be made by the Company's major shareholders and will

be presented in the notice to Annual General Meeting.

Borås, 16 May 2018

Questions will be answered by:

Claes af Wetterstedt

CEO

Telephone: +46-33-700 8830

Mobile: +46-706-96 2950

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is such that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to publish in

accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The English version of the

information herein was provided for publication at 16:00 p.m. (CET), 21 May

2018.

