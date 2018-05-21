Log in
NILORNGRUPPEN AB (NIL B)

NILORNGRUPPEN AB (NIL B)
Nilörngruppen AB : Report from the Annual General Meeting

05/21/2018

The following was decided at the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB held
16 May 2018:

The Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement
and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2017 were approved. The Annual General
Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the
President for their management during the 2017 operating year.

A dividend to the shareholders of SEK 4.00 per share, a total of TSEK 45,608,
was resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. It was
decided to establish 18 May as record day for the dividend, payment of which
will commence on 23 May 2018.

The Annual General Meeting decided that directors' fees in a total amount of SEK
680,000 be paid, with SEK 180,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and
SEK 100,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors. Fees to the
auditors would be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Petter Stillström, Vilhelm
Schottenius, Marie Nilsson Peterzén, Gunilla Brisinger and elect as new
directors Johan Larsson and Blenda Donatella Lagerkvist. Petter Stillström was
appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG, with Thomas Bohlin as chief
auditor.

Guidelines for compensation to members of senior management was adopted in
accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors was authorised until the next-following Annual General
Meeting to decide on new issuance, on one or more occasions, of up to 1,000,000
class B shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

As proposed, the Annual General Meeting decided not to appoint an election
committee. Suggestions may be made by the Company's major shareholders and will
be presented in the notice to Annual General Meeting.

Borås, 16 May 2018

Questions will be answered by:

Claes af Wetterstedt

CEO

Telephone: +46-33-700 8830
Mobile: +46-706-96 2950
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is such that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to publish in
accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The English version of the
information herein was provided for publication at 16:00 p.m. (CET), 21 May
2018. 

 This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
 The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
     
 Source: Nilörngruppen AB via GlobeNewswire

Disclaimer

Nilörngruppen AB published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:09:06 UTC
