Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp    600699   CNE000000DJ1

NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP (600699)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ningbo Joyson Electronic : Judge approves Takata's U.S. bankruptcy plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 01:44pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Takata Corp is seen on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Takata Corp's U.S. unit received court approval for its bankruptcy exit plan, a plaintiffs' law firm said on Saturday, clearing the way for a $1.6 billion sale of Takata assets and providing compensation for those injured by the company's deadly air bags.

Takata and its U.S. unit, TK Holdings Inc, filed for bankruptcy last year in the wake of the largest automotive recall in history. The company's air bags can inflate with too much force and spray metal fragments, and have been linked to hundreds of injuries and at least 22 deaths.

"We are pleased that Judge (Brendan) Shannon has approved what we believe to be fair options for current and future victims of Takata airbags that provide swift resolution and allow victims to try to move on with their lives,” said a statement from the Motley Rice law firm.

The law firm represented more than two dozen injured drivers in the U.S. bankruptcy case.

The U.S. unit's reorganization plan will include funds provided by automakers to help compensate those injured by the air bags.

On Friday, a lawyer for Takata's U.S. unit told the bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, that the U.S. government will complete its review of the planned sale of Takata's non-air bag businesses by March 26.

The non-air bag inflator businesses are being sold to Key Safety Systems, a unit of China's Ningo Joyson Electric Corp.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Tom Hals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC C
01:44pNINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Judge approves Takata's U.S. bankruptcy plan
RE
02/16NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Takata has resolved most objections to its U.S. bankr..
RE
02/13Automakers to provide up to $130 million for Takata's U.S. settlement
RE
01/29Ford China chief in abrupt departure, a blow to recovery hopes
RE
01/12Ford urges 2,900 pickup owners to stop driving after new Takata death
RE
01/03NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : U.S. judge clears Takata to seek creditor vote on ban..
RE
2017EXCLUSIVE : Takata creditors seek $30 billion, far more than it can pay - court ..
RE
2017NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Takata says $1.6 billion KSS deal to be signed in wit..
RE
2017With new Takata air bag recalls, automakers may face more liabilities
RE
2017With new Takata air bag recalls, automakers may face more liabilities
RE
More news
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 27 314 M
EBIT 2017 1 999 M
Net income 2017 1 147 M
Debt 2017 3 819 M
Yield 2017 0,83%
P/E ratio 2017 21,69
P/E ratio 2018 19,96
EV / Sales 2017 1,09x
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capitalization 26 030 M
Chart NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC C
Duration : Period :
Ningbo Joyson Electronic C Technical Analysis Chart | 600699 | CNE000000DJ1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 39,1  CNY
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Feng Wang Chairman & President
Zhi Ming Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Yu Li Chief Financial Officer
Jin Hong Fan Vice Chairman
Kai Yu Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP-16.58%4 103
CONTINENTAL1.58%57 337
DENSO CORP-10.09%46 564
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE9.27%24 641
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 586
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.47%19 599
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.