Nippon Carbon : Notice of Head Office Relocation

August, 2018
Notice of Head Office Relocation
We would like to inform you that as of 10 September 2018, our head office will move to the following Location.
1. Location:
5F TMG Hatchobori Building, 10-7-1, Hatchobori,
Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0032 Japan
2. Effective Date:
September 10, 2018
3. Main Number:
Telephone: 03-6891-3730
Facsimile: 03-6891-3785
4. Access:
1-minute walk from Hatchobori Station, Exit-A5,
Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line 4-minute walk from Kayabacho Station, Exit-2,
Tokyo Metro Tozai Line 8-minute walk from Takaracho Station, Exit-A8,
Toei Asakusa Line 10-minute walk from Nihonbashi Station, Exit-D1,Sincerely yours, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
Toei Asakusa Line
