Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.    5302   JP3690400001

NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD. (5302)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nippon Carbon : Notice of Head Office Relocation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 06:01am CEST

August, 2018

Notice of Head Office Relocation

We would like to inform you that as of 10 September 2018, our head office will move to the following Location.

1. Location:

5F TMG Hatchobori Building, 10-7-1, Hatchobori,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0032 Japan

2. Effective Date:

September 10, 2018

3. Main Number:

Telephone: 03-6891-3730

Facsimile: 03-6891-3785

4. Access:

1-minute walk from Hatchobori Station, Exit-A5,

Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line 4-minute walk from Kayabacho Station, Exit-2,

Tokyo Metro Tozai Line 8-minute walk from Takaracho Station, Exit-A8,

Toei Asakusa Line 10-minute walk from Nihonbashi Station, Exit-D1,Sincerely yours, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

Toei Asakusa Line

Disclaimer

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 04:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD.
06:01aNIPPON CARBON : Notice of Head Office Relocation
PU
06/27NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/27GLOBAL LITHIUM-ION BATTERY ANODE MAT : 9strategy.biz added a depth and professio..
AQ
2017NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017NIPPON CARBON : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months En..
PU
2017NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
2017NIPPON CARBON : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months E..
PU
2017NIPPON CARBON : Notice of the 158th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2017NIPPON CARBON : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended Dec..
PU
2016NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 44 250 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 8 650 M
Debt 2018 2 703 M
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 8,41
P/E ratio 2019 7,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 77 976 M
Chart NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8 400  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takafumi Miyashita President & Representative Director
Yoshiji Motohashi Chairman
Keiichi Miura Senior Managing Director
Hironori Yamazaki Managing Director & Head-Toyama Factory
Michio Takeda Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD.27.20%699
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.28%65 483
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-4.94%46 426
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.28%45 543
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.25%43 570
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.25%36 370
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.