Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

12/26/2017 | 04:09am CET

Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2017 Results

February 5

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2017

October 30

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2017

August 1

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2017 Results

July 31

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2017

April 28

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2017

March 30

98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2016 Results

February 3

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2016

October 31

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2016

August 1

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2016 Results

July 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2016

April 28

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2016

March 30

97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 4

Investors Meeting for FY 2015 Results and Medium-term Management Plan

February 3

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2015

Click here to see financial results.



Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 03:09:08 UTC.

