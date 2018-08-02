Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Dividend

For Immediate Release
August 2, 2018
|
Company name:
|
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Kosei Shindo, Representative Director and President
|
Code number:
|
5401
|
Contact:
|
Fumiaki Ohnishi, General Manager, Public Relations Center
|
Telephone:
|
+81-3-6867-2130
|
Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Dividend
The Board of Directors of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ("the Company") held on August 2, 2018 has decided to revise the forecasts for the half year-end dividend from retained earnings as follows.
1. Reason for the Revision
When the fiscal year results were announced on April 26, the Company had not determined a half year-end dividend distribution amount for the current fiscal year ending March 31 2019. In accordance with the basic profit distribution policy described previously announced, after due consideration of the earnings forecasts for the year and other factors, the Company intends to distribute a dividend of ¥40 per share at the end of the first half (representing a consolidated dividend payout ratio (based on IFRS) of 32%).
2. Details for the Revision
(yen)
|
Dividends per share
|
End of the first half
|
End of the second half
|
Full fiscal year
|
Previous forecasts
(Data released on April 26, 2018)
|
Undecided
|
Undecided
|
Undecided
|
Revised forecasts
|
40
|
Undecided
|
Undecided
|
Actual for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019
|
Actual for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2018
|
30
|
40
|
70
Disclaimer
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:10 UTC