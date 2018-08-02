Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Dividend

For Immediate Release

August 2, 2018

Company name: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Representative: Kosei Shindo, Representative Director and President Code number: 5401 Contact: Fumiaki Ohnishi, General Manager, Public Relations Center Telephone: +81-3-6867-2130 Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Dividend

The Board of Directors of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ("the Company") held on August 2, 2018 has decided to revise the forecasts for the half year-end dividend from retained earnings as follows.

1. Reason for the Revision

When the fiscal year results were announced on April 26, the Company had not determined a half year-end dividend distribution amount for the current fiscal year ending March 31 2019. In accordance with the basic profit distribution policy described previously announced, after due consideration of the earnings forecasts for the year and other factors, the Company intends to distribute a dividend of ¥40 per share at the end of the first half (representing a consolidated dividend payout ratio (based on IFRS) of 32%).

2. Details for the Revision

(yen)