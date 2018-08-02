Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP (5401)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:19am CEST

For Immediate Release

August 2, 2018

Company name:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Representative:

Kosei Shindo, Representative Director and President

Code number:

5401

Contact:

Fumiaki Ohnishi, General Manager, Public Relations Center

Telephone:

+81-3-6867-2130

Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Dividend

The Board of Directors of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ("the Company") held on August 2, 2018 has decided to revise the forecasts for the half year-end dividend from retained earnings as follows.

1. Reason for the Revision

When the fiscal year results were announced on April 26, the Company had not determined a half year-end dividend distribution amount for the current fiscal year ending March 31 2019. In accordance with the basic profit distribution policy described previously announced, after due consideration of the earnings forecasts for the year and other factors, the Company intends to distribute a dividend of ¥40 per share at the end of the first half (representing a consolidated dividend payout ratio (based on IFRS) of 32%).

2. Details for the Revision

(yen)

Dividends per share

End of the first half

End of the second half

Full fiscal year

Previous forecasts

(Data released on April 26, 2018)

Undecided

Undecided

Undecided

Revised forecasts

40

Undecided

Undecided

Actual for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019

Actual for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2018

30

40

70

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
08:19aNIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Perfor..
PU
08:19aNIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Divide..
PU
07:37aNIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Exchange of Basic Agreement on Integration and R..
PU
07/30NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Execution of Strategic Partnership with BP Oman
PU
07/26NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Mechanic..
AQ
07/26NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Patent Application Titled "Mechanical Joining Ap..
AQ
07/26NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : VAM® 21 HT CLEANWELL® DRY ST First Running
PU
07/26NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Change in Advisors
PU
07/20NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Mechanic..
AQ
07/20NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Patent Application Titled "Mechanical Joining Ap..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/27Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slid.. 
04/26Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp ADR reports FY results 
03/02ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel form JV to bid for India's Essar Steel 
02/01Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slid.. 
02/01Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp ADR reports 9M results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 047 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 220 B
Debt 2019 2 105 B
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 9,16
P/E ratio 2020 8,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 190 B
Chart NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 932  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Shoji Muneoka Chairman
Katsuhiro Miyamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Akihiko Inoue Representative Director & GM-Technical Development
Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-21.79%19 618
ARCELORMITTAL3.76%32 424
POSCO--.--%25 732
NUCOR3.32%21 379
THYSSENKRUPP-6.38%16 664
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 730
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.