NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP (5401)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance

08/02/2018 | 08:19am CEST

For Immediate Release

August 2, 2018

Company name:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Representative:

Kosei Shindo, Representative Director and President

Code number:

5401

Contact:

Fumiaki Ohnishi, General Manager, Public Relations Center

Telephone:

+81-3-6867-2130

Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance

In view of recent trends in performance, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (the Company) today announced its forecasts for the first half and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which had been undetermined at the time of the announcement of results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (on April 26, 2018).

. Japanese GAAP

Net sales

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share (¥)

Previous forecasts (A)

Revised forecasts (B)

3,000,000

150,000

130,000

147.0

Change (B-A)

% change

(For reference)

Actual for the first half of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (C)

2,745,096

157,634

99,153

112.34

Change (B-C)

254,903

(7,634)

30,846

% change

9.3

(4.8)

31.1

Net sales

Business profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share (¥)

Previous forecasts (A)

Revised forecasts (B)

3,000,000

160,000

110,000

125.0

Change (B-A)

% change

Net sales

Business profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share (¥)

Previous forecasts (A)

Revised forecasts (B)

6,300,000

350,000

240,000

269.0

Change (B-A)

% change

Consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2018-September 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2018-September 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated financial forecasts for fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2018-March 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Reason for the Revision

The Company has determined its forecasts for the performance of the first half and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which had not been estimated at the time of the previous announcement of results.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:10 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 047 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 220 B
Debt 2019 2 105 B
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 9,16
P/E ratio 2020 8,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 190 B
Chart NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 932  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Shoji Muneoka Chairman
Katsuhiro Miyamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Akihiko Inoue Representative Director & GM-Technical Development
Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-21.79%19 618
ARCELORMITTAL3.76%32 424
POSCO--.--%25 732
NUCOR3.32%21 379
THYSSENKRUPP-6.38%16 664
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 730
