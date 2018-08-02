Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance
08/02/2018 | 08:19am CEST
For Immediate Release
August 2, 2018
Company name:
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Representative:
Kosei Shindo, Representative Director and President
Code number:
5401
Contact:
Fumiaki Ohnishi, General Manager, Public Relations Center
Telephone:
+81-3-6867-2130
Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance
In view of recent trends in performance, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (the Company) today announced its forecasts for the first half and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which had been undetermined at the time of the announcement of results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (on April 26, 2018).
Ⅰ. Japanese GAAP
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share (¥)
Previous forecasts (A)
―
―
―
―
Revised forecasts (B)
3,000,000
150,000
130,000
147.0
Change (B-A)
―
―
―
% change
―
―
―
(For reference)
Actual for the first half of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (C)
2,745,096
157,634
99,153
112.34
Change (B-C)
254,903
(7,634)
30,846
% change
9.3
(4.8)
31.1
Net sales
Business profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share (¥)
Previous forecasts (A)
―
―
―
―
Revised forecasts (B)
3,000,000
160,000
110,000
125.0
Change (B-A)
―
―
―
% change
―
―
―
Net sales
Business profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share (¥)
Previous forecasts (A)
―
―
―
―
Revised forecasts (B)
6,300,000
350,000
240,000
269.0
Change (B-A)
―
―
―
% change
―
―
―
Consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2018(April 1, 2018-September 30, 2018)
(Millions of yen)
Ⅱ. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2018(April 1, 2018-September 30, 2018)
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated financial forecasts for fiscal 2018(April 1, 2018-March 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
Reason for the Revision
The Company has determined its forecasts for the performance of the first half and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which had not been estimated at the time of the previous announcement of results.
