Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance

For Immediate Release

August 2, 2018

Company name: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Representative: Kosei Shindo, Representative Director and President Code number: 5401 Contact: Fumiaki Ohnishi, General Manager, Public Relations Center Telephone: +81-3-6867-2130 Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance

In view of recent trends in performance, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (the Company) today announced its forecasts for the first half and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which had been undetermined at the time of the announcement of results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (on April 26, 2018).

Ⅰ . Japanese GAAP

Net sales Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share (¥) Previous forecasts (A) ― ― ― ― Revised forecasts (B) 3,000,000 150,000 130,000 147.0 Change (B-A) ― ― ― % change ― ― ― (For reference) Actual for the first half of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (C) 2,745,096 157,634 99,153 112.34 Change (B-C) 254,903 (7,634) 30,846 % change 9.3 (4.8) 31.1

Net sales Business profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share (¥) Previous forecasts (A) ― ― ― ― Revised forecasts (B) 3,000,000 160,000 110,000 125.0 Change (B-A) ― ― ― % change ― ― ―

Net sales Business profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share (¥) Previous forecasts (A) ― ― ― ― Revised forecasts (B) 6,300,000 350,000 240,000 269.0 Change (B-A) ― ― ― % change ― ― ―

Consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2018-September 30, 2018) (Millions of yen) Ⅱ. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2018-September 30, 2018) (Millions of yen) Consolidated financial forecasts for fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2018-March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Reason for the Revision

The Company has determined its forecasts for the performance of the first half and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which had not been estimated at the time of the previous announcement of results.