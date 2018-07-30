Log in
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Execution of Strategic Partnership with BP Oman

07/30/2018 | 04:17am CEST

Jul. 30, 2018

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Execution of Strategic Partnership with BP Oman


Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) has agreed to a strategic partnership for the supply of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) with Sumitomo Corporation and BP Exploration (Epsilon) Limited of Oman (BP Oman) which is under the umbrella of BP p.l.c. of London. The ceremony was held in Oman on July 25th, 2018.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Yousef Al Ojaili (President of BP Oman) and others. As a representative for NSSMC, Mr. Morioki (General Manager, Head of Dubai office) attended.

Since 1997, NSSMC and Sumitomo Corp. have been linked by a long-term contract with BP for the supply of OCTG for BP's worldwide operations. In Oman, NSSMC and Sumitomo have been supplying OCTG to the Khazzan tight gas field* since its initial stage of development by BP Oman.

On the present occasion Sumitomo's subsidiary SC Tubular Solutions Oman LLC and BP Oman signed a four-year contract for OCTG supply chain management services. As a premium supplier of OCTG, NSSMC will continue supplying high-end products to BP Oman based on the strategic partnership.

* The Khazzan tight gas field is one of highlighted projects within the BP Group, aimed for exploration, located in the Block 61 in the Ad Dhahirah Governorate of Oman. Exploration has resulted in a doubling of the gas production volume from the level of the initial plan. Additional investment has also been decided to further boost production volume.

For inquiries
Public Relations Center 　Tel.: +81-3-6867-2977

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 02:16:02 UTC
