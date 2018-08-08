Log in
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : KNSS, Joint Venture Manufacturing and Selling Automotive Flat Steel Products in Indonesia, Holds Opening Ceremony

08/08/2018 | 06:08am CEST

Aug. 08, 2018

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

KNSS, Joint Venture Manufacturing and Selling Automotive Flat Steel Products in
Indonesia, Holds Opening Ceremony

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) and PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (PTKS) established the joint- venture company PT KRAKATAU NIPPON STEEL SUMIKIN (KNSS) in the Republic of Indonesia for the manufacture and sale of automotive flat steel products, and it started commercial production in July 2017. On August 7, 2018, an opening ceremony was held at the local plant site. It was attended by representatives from the Indonesian government and the Japanese government as well as customers.

Combined with the high growth potential of the Indonesian automotive market, automakers' needs for anti-corrosion steel and high-strength steel are expected to grow. KNSS has therefore built a Galvanizing, Annealing and Processing Line (GAPL), which is an integrated manufacturing line consisting of a Continuous Annealing Line and a Continuous Galvanizing Line. This line is capable of producing high-grade, high-quality cold-rolled, hot-dip galvanized, and galvannealed steel sheets, including steel sheets for automotive outer panels and high-strength steel sheets up to the 1.2GPa class. Operating this new line will enable KNSS to respond to automakers' need for high standards in Indonesia.

Through local production of high-grade, high-quality steel sheets at KNSS, NSSMC and PTKS intend to contribute to the further development of the Indonesian automotive industry.


Outline of KNSS:
- Company name:
 PT KRAKATAU NIPPON STEEL SUMIKIN
- Establishment: December 2012 (Start of operation in July 2017)
- Location: Cilegon, Banten Province, the Republic of Indonesia
- President:
Naomasa Arita
- Main business: Manufacture and sale of cold-rolled steel and hot-dip
galvanized steel products for automotive use
- Capital:
 US$142 million
- Shareholding ratio: NSSMC: 80%, PTKS: 20%
- Productive capacity: 480,000 metric tons/year
- Investment amount: Approximately US$300 million
- Number of employees: Approximately 280 persons
For inquiriesPublic Relations Center Tel：+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:06:10 UTC
