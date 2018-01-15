Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Transfer of Shares of Ring Techs Co., Ltd. to Topy Industries, Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Transfer of Shares of Ring Techs Co., Ltd. to Topy Industries, Limited
As announced in the press release "Commencement of Discussions on the Acquisition of Ring Techs by Topy Industries" dated March 8, 2017, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ("NSSMC") and Topy Industries, Limited ("Topy Industries") have been discussing the transfer of all of the shares of Ring Techs Co., Ltd. ("Ring Techs"), a wholly owned subsidiary of NSSMC, to Topy Industries. Today, NSSMC and Topy
Industries entered into a Share Transfer Agreement.
1.
Purpose of This Transaction
Topy Industries operates a wide range of businesses, including the wheel and automotive parts businessas well as the iron and steel business and the industrial machinery parts business. Ring Techs was founded in 1952 as a company engaged in the production and sales of steel wheels, and in 1999, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd. (currently NSSMC).
In order to respond to significant changes in the business environment surrounding the steel wheel business due to globalization and competition with other products and to continue to meet the various needs of domestic and overseas customers, NSSMC and Topy Industries decided that it would be effective to integrate and utilize the management resources of Topy Industries and Ring Techs. Today, NSSMC and Topy Industries entered into a Share Transfer Agreement whereby all of the shares of Ring Techs currently owned by NSSMC will be transferred to Topy Industries.
The impact of this transaction on NSSMC's consolidated results will be immaterial.
For inquiries: Public Relations Center TEL: +81-3-6867-2146, 2135, 2977, 3419