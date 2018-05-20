Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP (5401)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nippon Steel says solid demand mutes impact of U.S. duties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 07:33pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is pictured at a ceremony to welcome its newly-hired employees in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Strong global demand has helped cushion the impact on Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp of new U.S. import duties, but Japan's top steelmaker remains worried Washington's trade barriers could lead to a glut in Asia, its much bigger market.

Japan is among the top 10 steel exporters to the United States which in March began imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel imports, aimed at curbing purchases from China.

"There has been no major impact from the U.S. tariffs thanks to solid global demand," Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Katsuhiro Miyamoto told Reuters in an interview late last week.

Nippon Steel, whose U.S.-bound steel cargoes account for 4 percent of its total exports, saw more than 90 percent of its customers continuing to buy its products even after the tariffs were imposed because they are specialised products such as rails and seamless pipes, Miyamoto said.

Its U.S. subsidiaries which have a combined production capacity of 7.1 million tonnes are benefiting from stronger local prices, he added.

"But we are closely watching where the products that were shut out from the United States are going as they could hurt Asian market if they come to this area," he said. About 70 percent of Nippon Steel's exports goes to Asia.

The hefty U.S. steel tariffs could make Southeast Asia the new hunting ground for global exporters seeking buyers, industry officials and traders say, creating a glut that could depress prices and prompt some producers to close.

For now, Miyamoto is upbeat about Asian steel demand.

"Japan's demand in construction and automobiles is solid. In China, consumer spending is also strong and there are lots of infrastructure projects such as subways and apartments near the stations," he said.

Given a healthy demand outlook and its increased spending to upgrade ageing facilities, Nippon Steel plans to boost its crude steel output, on parent basis, to more than 42.6 million tonnes in the current year to March 2019, from 40.67 million tonnes a year ago.

The company also aims to improve margins by hiking product prices to help absorb rising costs of auxiliary materials such as manganese and zinc and distribution expenses, Miyamoto said.

The steelmaker did not provide an earnings forecast. A Thomson Reuters survey of 13 analysts has forecast a mean recurring profit of 351 billion yen ($3.17 billion) for the current year, against 297.5 billion yen last year.

Among acquisition plans announced earlier this year by Nippon Steel, world's No.4 steelmaker, include Sweden's Ovako, India's bankrupt Essar Steel and its subsidiaries Nisshin Steel and Sanyo Special Steel.

And Miyamoto said the company is optimistic about winning the bidding race for Essar as Nippon Steel's teamup with ArcelorMittal could help the Indian firm's quick restructuring, upgrading of factories while also giving financial support.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

By Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -1.27% 30.23 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NISSHIN STEEL CO LTD 1.54% 1779 End-of-day quote.-5.02%
SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD. 0.14% 2886 End-of-day quote.-0.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
07:33pNippon Steel says solid demand mutes impact of U.S. duties
RE
05/17NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Patent Issued for Roll for Winding Equipment in ..
AQ
05/16NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Notice regarding changes of the trade names of N..
PU
05/11NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Patent Issued for Cable and Method for Introduci..
AQ
05/03NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Shape Me..
AQ
05/03NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Pressed ..
AQ
05/03NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : "Plated Steel Sheet" in Patent Application Appro..
AQ
04/27Kobe Steel posts first profit in three years despite data fraud scandal
RE
04/26NISSHIN STEEL : "Formed Material Manufacturing Method" in Patent Application App..
AQ
04/26NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Findings from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/27Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slid.. 
04/26Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp ADR reports FY results 
03/02ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel form JV to bid for India's Essar Steel 
02/01Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slid.. 
02/01Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp ADR reports 9M results 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2019 5 794 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 223 B
Debt 2019 2 087 B
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
P/E ratio 2020 9,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 2 391 B
Chart NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Me Technical Analysis Chart | 5401 | JP3381000003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3 004  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Shoji Muneoka Chairman
Toshiharu Sakae Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Soichiro Sakuma Director
Yasumitsu Saeki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-14.58%21 576
ARCELORMITTAL11.49%36 945
POSCO--.--%29 105
NUCOR3.43%20 918
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-0.92%18 783
THYSSENKRUPP-10.96%15 794
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.