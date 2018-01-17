Log in
Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Com Granted Microsoft's Gold Cloud Platform Status Globally

01/17/2018

Underscoring NTT Com’s unique capabilities in delivering on managed cloud

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), is pleased to announce that it has been granted Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform status, the highest accreditation currently available, for its competency in delivering on quality, expertise and differentiated managed services in the cloud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005911/en/

“Gold status is an important recognition of our competency in the cloud arena,” said Damian Skendrovic, CEO, NTT Com Managed Services. “With Microsoft Cloud Platform Competency we are helping enterprises to manage their hybrid cloud infrastructures, delivering on SaaS and PaaS solutions available in the Azure and Azure Stack marketplace that will enable our customers to optimize on performance and reach their business goals,”

As part of its global strategy, NTT Com has been part of the early adopter initiative for Azure Stack for nearly a year and is currently leveraging its Nexcenter data center footprint. Taking advantage of being one of Microsoft’s ExpressRoute partners, and leveraging our low latency cloud connection service such as Multi Cloud Connect and Software-Defined Exchange Service, we have achieved fast and secure connections to Azure, which enabled us to provide fully managed Azure solutions to its customers, including SAP on Azure. For more details visit: https://www.ntt-azurestack.com/

Microsoft’s Gold Cloud Platform status has now been awarded to the following NTT Com groups worldwide:

  • NTT Communications
  • NTT Com Manages Services SAU
  • NTT America
  • NTT Europe
  • NTT Com Asia (Hong Kong)
  • NTT Singapore
  • NTT Com ICT Solutions (Australia)
  • As well as two Asian based subsidiaries; Emerio and Netmagic.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company’s worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications’ solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.
www.ntt.com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com


© Business Wire 2018
