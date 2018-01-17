Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Com Granted Microsoft's Gold Cloud Platform Status Globally

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and
international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432),
is pleased to announce that it has been granted Microsoft Gold Cloud
Platform status, the highest accreditation currently available, for its
competency in delivering on quality, expertise and differentiated
managed services in the cloud.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005911/en/
“Gold status is an important recognition of our competency in the cloud
arena,” said Damian Skendrovic, CEO, NTT Com Managed Services. “With
Microsoft Cloud Platform Competency we are helping enterprises to manage
their hybrid cloud infrastructures, delivering on SaaS and PaaS
solutions available in the Azure and Azure Stack marketplace that will
enable our customers to optimize on performance and reach their business
goals,”
As part of its global strategy, NTT Com has been part of the early
adopter initiative for Azure Stack for nearly a year and is currently
leveraging its Nexcenter data center footprint. Taking advantage of
being one of Microsoft’s ExpressRoute partners, and leveraging our low
latency cloud connection service such as Multi Cloud Connect and
Software-Defined Exchange Service, we have achieved fast and secure
connections to Azure, which enabled us to provide fully managed Azure
solutions to its customers, including SAP on Azure. For more details
visit: https://www.ntt-azurestack.com/
Microsoft’s Gold Cloud Platform status has now been awarded to the
following NTT Com groups worldwide:
-
NTT Communications
-
NTT Com Manages Services SAU
-
NTT America
-
NTT Europe
-
NTT Com Asia (Hong Kong)
-
NTT Singapore
-
NTT Com ICT Solutions (Australia)
-
As well as two Asian based subsidiaries; Emerio and Netmagic.
