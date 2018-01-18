Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Communications to Provide Hitachi with Japan's Top-scale SD-WAN Network Solution for Global Business Expansion

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and
international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432),
announced today that it will sequentially deliver its SD-WAN solution
for Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi)’s “GWAN” global network used in about 40
countries and regions from January 22. The solution will be deployed in
1,000 offices, making it among the largest-scale solutions of its kind
ever delivered in Japan. One of the offerings in NTT Com’s SD-WAN
lineup, the solution leverages Master’s ONE CloudWAN provided by NTTPC
Communications.
The solution uses a SD-WAN created with software defined networking
(SDN) technology to control network environments that will automatically
allocate MPLS network and Internet usage according to communication
needs.
Features
-
Enhanced agility
NTT Com’s solution will enable flexible and
speedy system changes in Hitachi global organization. Utilizing a
control panel, users will be able to reconfigure the network structure
and routers of 1,000 offices within just several tens of seconds to
five minutes.
-
Optimized network bandwidth
The solution will optimize GWAN’s
network bandwidth with a breakout function that uses Internet, such as
public clouds, directly from offices instead of data centers. The
benefits will include greater operational flexibility for GWAN and
increased business speed within the Hitachi group.
-
Strengthened security
The solution’s segmentation function will
enable Hitachi’s network to be divided by system or group company. In
the case a cyberattack, for example, this would help to minimize the
impacted area instead of allowing the attack to spread throughout GWAN.
Motoaki Satoyama, General Manager, United IT Platform Office, IT
Services Division of Hitachi, Ltd. said, “Flexibility and agility are
crucial for the Hitachi’s network because we operate a broad range of
business spanning more than 850 group companies in about 70 countries
and regions. In seeking a partner that could work with us to meet the
challenge of strengthening our large-scale network infrastructure, we
decided that NTT Com has the right mindset to grasp future trends and
challenge new things. Another key was NTT Com’s capability to realize
changes that we had envisioned.”
Going forward, NTT Com will work with Hitachi to deploy network
functions virtualization (NFV) technologies for a solution to operate
cloud-based security equipment, including firewalls, both in Japan and
overseas.
Hitachi group is providing solutions to answer social issues and
delivering in a broad range of business including electric power,
infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems,
construction machinery, high-function materials, and much more. Hitachi
is working to leverage digital technologies such as big data and AI for
Social Innovation Business that combine IT and operational technology,
one of the company’s strengths. Looking to the future, Hitachi
determined that it vitally needed to strengthen its network
infrastructure to better support their broad range of business. In
particular, its GWAN network infrastructure used in some 40 countries
and regions was experiencing issues with flexibility and agility, such
as the speed of changing network structure and equipment, as well
security. NTT Com’s solution will enable Hitachi to address these issues
and capably expand its global businesses.
