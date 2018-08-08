Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP (9432)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Trial Service of Secure Computation System San-Shi® —Toward safe and secure use of confidential data—

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 08:07am CEST

1.Background

The ongoing digital transformation in a wide range of fields is driving changes affecting the service economy, open systems, social networking, and smart systems. At the same time, the accumulation of cross-sector data and the use and application of that data are expected to foster innovation and promote development and economic growth in diverse fields. However, the expanded use of data is hindered by the risk of incidents and the high social responsibility associated with data management, the need for data security measures to protect corporate strategy, and other factors.
To help eliminate such hindrances to data usage, NTT has become a world leader in the research and development of secure computation technology that enables data processing while keeping the data encrypted. This technology enables data computation with only the results being visible (Fig. 1). Thus, for the first time, integrated analysis of data that have traditionally been difficult for organizations to release can be performed. NTT has been developing this technology as Secure Computation System San-Shi and has been demonstrating its effectiveness in various fields through application examples such as multi-facility clinical research data analysis(1) and genome data analysis(2). NTT has also been making improvements to San-Shi such as expanding operations and functions and increasing operation speed.

3.San-Shi Features

NTT's Secure Computation System San-Shi(4) dramatically improves processing speed, which has long been a technical problem in the field of secure computation. It achieves the world's highest level of secure computation with the ability to tabulate and statistically analyze data on a scale of 100 attributes × 10,000,000 items within a practical length of time. San-Shi is equipped with abundant aggregation functions and basic statistical operations, each of which can be executed at high speed.

(1) Extensive operation variation

With San-Shi, the user can execute the operations shown in Fig. 5 via a graphical user interface (GUI) on a web browser or an interface to 'R' statistical analysis software without viewing the original data. The user can create simple programs with 'R'to carry out analyses such as regression analysis and principal component analysis in accordance with the current application.
The San-Shi trial service enables partial use of these interfaces.

In particular, San-Shi's 'table join' function (a function that enables multiple tables of data to be joined without leaking the join key) makes it possible to integrate data between different companies and different industries and to obtain only the results of cross analysis without having to mutually release individually held data. In this way, supply chains or customer data that overlap multiple companies can be analyzed as needed, which contributes to the creation of new value in data usage that up to now could not be achieved within a single company or industry.

(2) High-speed processing sufficient for practical use

In addition to adopting a secret sharing scheme,(5) San-Shi provides both extensive operation variation as described above and faster processing through a proprietary speed-boosting algorithm and fast implementation method.
Secure computation technology based on secret sharing has two outstanding advantages: the size of the processed data is small, and both addition and multiplication, which are frequently used operations, can be executed at high speed. As a result, San-Shi is capable of executing a variety of operations at high speed compared with secure computation technologies based on other types of encryption schemes.
Additionally, by developing a basic algorithm for secure computation having extremely low computational and communication costs and applying this algorithm using a fast implementation method, NTT has dramatically improved processing speed and achieved the world's highest speeds in executing operations.

4.Future Plans

NTT aims to leverage the trial service of Secure Computation System San-Shi to further promote the safe and secure use of corporate secrets and personal data while endeavoring to develop and popularize data usage techniques including secure computation technology on a global basis.

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:06:27 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
08:07aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Trial Service of Secure Computation System San-..
PU
08/07NTT DOCOMO : Softbank to raise $30 bn in IPO of Japan mobile business - report
AQ
08/07NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT to merge DiData with overseas units
AQ
08/07NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT to set up new firm by fall focused on overs..
AQ
08/07NTT Takes New Steps to Grow Its Global Business, Drive Innovation Going Forwa..
AQ
08/07NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Takes New Steps to Grow Its Global Business..
BU
08/06UPDATE2 : SoftBank follows rivals in reviewing smartphone contracts
AQ
08/04NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Appointment of Chief Digital Officers (CDO)
AQ
08/03LLOYDS BANKING : Dimension Data Australia returns to profit after years of mount..
AQ
08/03NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Dimension Data celebrates its Silver Jubilee
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/0714 Of 31 Communication Services High Yield WallStars Reveal 'Safer' Dividends.. 
08/03NIKKEI : NTT to combine three units into new company 
05/2913 Of 29 Communication Services WallStars Claim 'Safer' Dividends For May 
05/14Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/28Only One Sector Has Experienced A True Earnings Recovery 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 905 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 898 B
Debt 2019 2 666 B
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 11,36
P/E ratio 2020 10,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 11 004 B
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6 341  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Sawada President & Representative Director
Satoshi Miura Chairman
Tsunehisa Okuno Director & Manager-Global Business Promotions
Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi Managing Director & Manager-Technology Planning
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-2.65%98 860
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.89%216 844
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-3.55%78 319
TELEFONICA-5.77%45 670
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 599
ORANGE1.45%44 814
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.