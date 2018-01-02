Log in
Nippon Television : New Year’s Message from the President

01/02/2018 | 03:04am CET

2018/01/02

New Year's Message from the President

I wish you all a happy New Year.

In 2017, for the fourth consecutive year, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) captured the annual viewer ratings Triple Crown title by placing first in the All Day, Golden Time, and Prime Time categories. I would like to extend my most sincere gratitude to our many viewers who supported our programs.

The past year saw terms such as 'fake news' and 'fact check' become a part of daily conversations. We spent 2017 reflecting on how to deal with the flood of information on the internet, what it takes to verify facts and convey the truth to the public, and what it means to be the media organization that continues to win their trust despite the unique challenges of the times. Going forward, we will strive to fulfill our responsibilities as a news and information outlet that delivers the facts in a fair and honest manner.

Meanwhile, due to multiple factors brought on by the growth of the internet-based video streaming market, the traditional rules of the game for the television industry no longer hold. Nippon Television Holdings has launched various initiatives across its vast group of companies to address these changes.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Nippon TV, the core company within our group. With our broadcast content business as the main pillar, Nippon Television Holdings and all the group companies will work tirelessly to gain the support of viewers and clients as we continue to proactively embrace the changes and challenges that enable us to further contribute to the creation and advancement of Japan's amazing culture. I humbly ask for your even greater support and guidance for this year and beyond.

Sincerely,

Yoshio Okubo
Representative Director, President
Nippon Television Holdings, Inc.

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Operating Officer
Nippon Television Network Corporation

Nippon Television Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 02:04:06 UTC.

