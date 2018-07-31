July 31, 2018

To our shareholders

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Revision of Dividend Forecast for Fiscal Year 2018

NYK Line announces herewith the revision of the company's dividend forecast for fiscal year 2018.

1. Reason for the revision

As announced on July 25 and today, NYK Line made downward revisions to its forecast for the interim and full year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. In consideration of the financial condition and based on the policy of stable return of profits to shareholders, management is downwardly revising the interim and year-end dividend payment forecast to JPY 10 each.

2. Revision of dividend forecast