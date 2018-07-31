July 31, 2018
To our shareholders
|
Corporate Name:
|
Representative:
|
Tadaaki Naito, President
|
Security Code:
|
9101
|
Listings:
|
First Section of the Tokyo and Nagoya
|
stock exchanges
|
Contact:
|
Toru Maruyama
|
General Manager, IR Group
|
(Tel. +81 3-3284-5151)
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Revision of Dividend Forecast for Fiscal Year 2018
NYK Line announces herewith the revision of the company's dividend forecast for fiscal year 2018.
1. Reason for the revision
As announced on July 25 and today, NYK Line made downward revisions to its forecast for the interim and full year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. In consideration of the financial condition and based on the policy of stable return of profits to shareholders, management is downwardly revising the interim and year-end dividend payment forecast to JPY 10 each.
2. Revision of dividend forecast
|
Dividend per share
|
Interim Dividend
|
Year-end Dividend
|
Total
|
Previous Forecast (Apr. 27, 2018)
|
20.00 yen
|
20.00 yen
|
40.00 yen
|
Revised Forecast
|
10.00 yen
|
10.00 yen
|
20.00 yen
|
Actual Dividend
|
(Ref.) Previous Results (FY 2017)
|
0.00 yen
|
30.00 yen
|
―
(Note) On October 1, 2017, NYK Line conducted a reverse stock split at a ratio of 10 ordinary shares to one ordinary share. In consideration of the effect of this reverse stock split, the amount of the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, is shown in the table above, while the total dividend per share amount for the full fiscal year is not shown.
Disclaimer
Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 03:11:01 UTC