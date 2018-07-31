Log in
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Revision of Dividend Forecast for Fiscal Year 2018

07/31/2018 | 05:12am CEST

July 31, 2018

To our shareholders

Corporate Name:

Representative:

Tadaaki Naito, President

Security Code:

9101

Listings:

First Section of the Tokyo and Nagoya

stock exchanges

Contact:

Toru Maruyama

General Manager, IR Group

(Tel. +81 3-3284-5151)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Revision of Dividend Forecast for Fiscal Year 2018

NYK Line announces herewith the revision of the company's dividend forecast for fiscal year 2018.

1. Reason for the revision

As announced on July 25 and today, NYK Line made downward revisions to its forecast for the interim and full year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. In consideration of the financial condition and based on the policy of stable return of profits to shareholders, management is downwardly revising the interim and year-end dividend payment forecast to JPY 10 each.

2. Revision of dividend forecast

Dividend per share

Interim Dividend

Year-end Dividend

Total

Previous Forecast (Apr. 27, 2018)

20.00 yen

20.00 yen

40.00 yen

Revised Forecast

10.00 yen

10.00 yen

20.00 yen

Actual Dividend

(Ref.) Previous Results (FY 2017)

0.00 yen

30.00 yen

(Note) On October 1, 2017, NYK Line conducted a reverse stock split at a ratio of 10 ordinary shares to one ordinary share. In consideration of the effect of this reverse stock split, the amount of the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, is shown in the table above, while the total dividend per share amount for the full fiscal year is not shown.

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 03:11:01 UTC
