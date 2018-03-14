Log in
NiSource    NI

NISOURCE (NI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/14 09:00:00 pm
23.275 USD   +0.58%
11:10pGLANCY PRONGAY : Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc...
BU
02/20NISOURCE : reports 4Q loss on hefty tax-related charges
AQ
02/20NISOURCE : Reports 2017 Earnings
PR
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI)

03/14/2018 | 11:10pm CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased NiSource stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on NISOURCE
11:10pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc...
BU
03/01NISOURCE : Reports 2017 Earnings
AQ
02/20NISOURCE IN : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/20NISOURCE : reports 4Q loss on hefty tax-related charges
AQ
02/20NISOURCE INC/DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/20NISOURCE : Reports 2017 Earnings
PR
02/15NISOURCE : Female executive to give inspirational talk about her journey at IUN
AQ
02/12NISOURCE : Named One of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies® by The Ethisphe..
PR
02/10NISOURCE : president to keynote Gary Chamber of Commerce luncheon
AQ
02/08NISOURCE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07NISOURCE INC. : A Solid Midwest Utility 
02/21NiSource Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/2150 names to avoid as rates rise - JPMorgan 
02/20NiSource's (NI) CEO Joseph Hamrock on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
02/20NiSource beats by $0.01 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 067 M
EBIT 2018 1 019 M
Net income 2018 380 M
Debt 2018 9 485 M
Yield 2018 3,28%
P/E ratio 2018 17,96
P/E ratio 2019 16,98
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
Capitalization 7 808 M
Chart NISOURCE
Duration : Period :
NiSource Technical Analysis Chart | NI | US65473P1057 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NISOURCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Hamrock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Thompson Independent Chairman
Donald Eugene Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carolyn Y. Woo Independent Director
Richard A. Abdoo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISOURCE-9.86%7 808
ENGIE-8.41%39 816
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.60%39 172
NATIONAL GRID PLC-11.31%36 471
SEMPRA ENERGY2.65%28 022
ORSTED15.71%27 417
