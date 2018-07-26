Nissan Chemical : Contribution in Aid to Typhoon No.7 Victims

July 26, 2018

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Contribution in Aid to Typhoon No.7 Victims

We would like to express our condolences to all those affected by Typhoon No. 7 and the heavy rain disaster in 2018.

Nissan Chemical Corporation has decided to donate ¥5 million through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support reconstruction activities in the affected areas.

We sincerely hope that the earliest possible recovery and restoration.