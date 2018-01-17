Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nissan's Infiniti vehicles to go electric

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 12:25am CET
Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. (>> Nissan Motor Co Ltd) plans to transform its upscale Infiniti brand of vehicles into a primarily electrified offering, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said on Tuesday.

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. (>> Nissan Motor Co Ltd) plans to transform its upscale Infiniti brand of vehicles into a primarily electrified offering, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said on Tuesday.

All new Infiniti models launched from 2021 will be either electric or so-called "e-Power" hybrids, Saikawa told the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit.

The announcement revives plans for a luxury electric offering that Nissan first touted with a 2012 Infiniti show car, but later scrapped over profitability concerns. That left the road clear for Tesla's (>> Tesla) Model S, introduced the same year.

"We are going to make Infiniti the premium and highly electrified brand," Saikawa said on Tuesday.

Nissan and alliance partner Renault (>> Renault) took an early lead in battery-powered cars with models such as the 2011 Leaf, still the world's top-selling electric vehicle.

However, Tesla has hogged the limelight in recent years, while German carmakers are leading a $90 billion wave of investment in electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Nissan dropped the earlier electric Infiniti program in mid-2014 over concerns it would threaten the financial goals in its "Power 88" mid-term plan, according to people involved in those discussions. The company ended up missing its 8 percent margin target anyway, in fiscal 2017.

Nissan is one of a number of Japanese carmakers seeking to jump-start a higher-end brand. Toyota (>> Toyota Motor Corp) is launching a revamped Lexus LS flagship, while Honda (>> Honda Motor Co Ltd) has been redesigning its Acura line in the hope of boosting sales.

In the United States, Infiniti's sales rose 11.3 percent last year in a light vehicle market that was down 1.5 percent overall, while Acura deliveries fell by 3.9 percent and Lexus by 7.6 percent.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sandra Maler and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Laurence Frost and Naomi Tajitsu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
04:02a New IT, research partnerships for Hyundai, Nissan
12:25a Nissan's Infiniti vehicles to go electric
12:25a Nissan's Infiniti vehicles to go electric
01/16 NISSAN MOTOR : makes splash at Detroit Auto Show with off-road-ready Xmotion Con..
01/16 NISSAN MOTOR : Concept cars from Japan automakers offer glimpse into future
01/16 CAR CLINIC : VW Golf Variant vs Nissan Wingroad
01/16 NISSAN X-TRAIL : X hits the spot
01/16 NISSAN MOTOR : unveils Xmotion concept at 2018 North American International Auto..
01/16 Quick charging hubs to drive Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle push
01/16 NISSAN MOTOR : Xmotion concept hints at looks and features of future SUVs
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/16 Nissan eyes electric future for Infiniti brand
01/15 Will GM Beat Tesla To Market For An Electric Pickup Truck?
01/14 Detroit Auto Show kicks into gear
01/13 STOCKS TO WATCH : Guidance Updates All Around
01/13 Venture capital deals of the week
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 11 915 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 574 B
Debt 2018 6 749 B
Yield 2018 4,61%
P/E ratio 2018 7,88
P/E ratio 2019 7,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 4 854 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 7201 | JP3672400003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 279  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman
Joseph G. Peter CFO, Head-Investor Relations & Accounting
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Toshiyuki Shiga Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD2.21%43 796
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.93%225 320
VOLKSWAGEN8.08%111 129
DAIMLER4.53%97 187
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.41%71 542
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.63%65 068
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.