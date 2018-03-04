Log in
NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
NK Rosneft' : China says must control money supply to combat financial risk

03/04/2018 | 01:39pm CET
A man stands on the Bund in front of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must strengthen regulatory oversight and control the overall amount of money supply to guard against mounting financial risks in the economy, a top economic official said on Sunday.

Yang Weimin, the deputy director of the Office of the Central Leading Group on Financial and Economic Affairs, said the "extremely arduous" task was necessary to head off the financial risks in the Chinese economy that were becoming "progressively visible", according to the Securities Times business newspaper.

"Firstly, the overall money supply must be controlled, and the printing of money cannot be excessive," the Securities Times quoted Yang as saying on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Communist Party's largely ceremonial advisory body to parliament. "Furthermore, there should be stronger oversight rather than the relaxation of financial oversight."

Among a raft of major issues that needed to be tackled to combat financial risk were the continued reduction of overcapacity and 'zombie companies', controlling debt levels and keeping property markets stable, Yang said.

Beijing's willingness to curtail big-spending conglomerates as it cracks down on financial risk was dramatically demonstrated in the past fortnight, when the government took control of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd <ANBANG.UL> and prosecuted its chairman.

The South China Morning Post reported on Friday that a Shanghai government agency has taken control of CEFC China Energy, the private firm that has agreed to buy a $9.1 billion stake in Russian oil major Rosneft. CEFC denied the report and said it was running its operations as normal.

(Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 107 B
EBIT 2017 11 641 M
Net income 2017 4 269 M
Debt 2017 58 159 M
Yield 2017 3,35%
P/E ratio 2017 11,36
P/E ratio 2018 7,55
EV / Sales 2017 1,10x
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
Capitalization 59 610 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,73 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO59 610
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-8.69%260 668
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.61%217 662
TOTAL-1.18%141 550
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS33.23%90 223
STATOIL-0.17%74 118
