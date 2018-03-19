NK Rosneft' : Rosneft Says 4Q Net Profit More Than Doubled Vs. 3Q

By Oliver Griffin

Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ) said on Monday that net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 more than doubled on the previous quarter, adding that the year had seen improved financial and operational performance.

The Russian oil company said that profit in the final quarter of last year grew to 100 billion rubles ($1.74 billion), from RUB47 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

Revenue in the fourth quarter grew 14% on third-quarter figures to RUB1,709 billion, the company said.

Rosneft also said that net profit in 2017 grew 28% to RUB222 billion, from RUB174 billion in 2016.

The company said that hydrocarbon production in 2017 grew 6.5% to 5.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with production in 2016.

