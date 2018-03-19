Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NK Rosneft' : Rosneft Says 4Q Net Profit More Than Doubled Vs. 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 09:00am CET

By Oliver Griffin

Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ) said on Monday that net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 more than doubled on the previous quarter, adding that the year had seen improved financial and operational performance.

The Russian oil company said that profit in the final quarter of last year grew to 100 billion rubles ($1.74 billion), from RUB47 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

Revenue in the fourth quarter grew 14% on third-quarter figures to RUB1,709 billion, the company said.

Rosneft also said that net profit in 2017 grew 28% to RUB222 billion, from RUB174 billion in 2016.

The company said that hydrocarbon production in 2017 grew 6.5% to 5.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with production in 2016.

Write to Oliver Griffin at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
08:50aNK ROSNEFT' : Oil prices fall as increased U.S. drilling points to higher output
RE
08:37aRosneft says fourth-quarter net profit doubles to 100 bln roubles
RE
03/16ENI : discussing sanctions situation in Russia with U.S. and EU authorities
RE
03/13NK ROSNEFT' : CEFC China Energy's $9 Billion Deal for Rosneft Stake Delayed -Blo..
DJ
03/12Eni Sells 10% Shorouk Concession Stake for $934 Million; Buys Abu Dhabi Conce..
DJ
03/11Eni sells 10 percent of Egypt's Shorouk concession to Mubadala Petroleum
RE
03/10CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : Huarong Asset buys 36.2 percent stake in CEFC u..
RE
03/07Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson's legacy of failed bets
RE
03/07Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson's legacy of failed bets
RE
03/05NK ROSNEFT' : Russia's Rosneft holds key to fixing Iraqi Kurdistan oil flows - s..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/16A Case For India And Oil Prices 
03/12Eni sells 10% of offshore Egypt gas field for $934M, wins Abu Dhabi oil stake.. 
03/01WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Gearing Up For March After A Rough February 
02/28Exxon to pull out of oil ventures with Rosneft due to Russia sanctions 
02/26REUTERS : U.S. investors seek to acquire Rosneft lien in Citgo 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 103 B
EBIT 2017 11 423 M
Net income 2017 4 269 M
Debt 2017 58 182 M
Yield 2017 3,39%
P/E ratio 2017 13,90
P/E ratio 2018 7,57
EV / Sales 2017 1,14x
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
Capitalization 58 846 M
Chart NK ROSNEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
NK Rosneft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | ROSN | RU000A0J2Q06 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,81 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO58 846
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.09%257 566
PETROCHINA COMPANY-2.23%216 634
TOTAL3.77%152 728
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS33.11%88 981
STATOIL1.91%76 462
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.