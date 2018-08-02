Log in
NK Rosneft' PAO

NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
My previous session
News 
NK Rosneft' : Rosneft and Grupa Lotos SA expand cooperation

08/02/2018 | 09:59am CEST

Rosneft Oil Company and Grupa Lotos SA signed an oil supply contract to Poland. The agreement is valid until the end of 2020, while the supply volume in this period will be from 6.4 to 12.6 million tons.

The agreement with Grupa Lotos proves the quality of Rosneft's partnership relations with major consumers in the traditional regions of Russian oil sales. Access to export infrastructure supply channels ensures uninterrupted crude delivery to European refineries while maximizing their economic efficiency.

The increase of oil supplies complies with Rosneft's strategy of creating the shareholder value by increasing the efficiency of oil sales, as well as meets consumers' interests and strengthens Europe's energy security.

Notes for Editors:

Grupa Lotos SA is one of the largest oil and gas companies of Poland. It produces natural gas and crude oil in Poland, Norway, and Lithuania, and also owns a refinery in Gdańsk.

On December 30, 2013, Rosneft and Grupa Lotos inked an oil supply contract to Poland. The agreement provided for the supply of up to 2.4 million tons of oil annually during 2014-2015.

In January 2016, the parties agreed to extend the contract till the end 2017 having increased the annual supply volume to 2.7 million tons.

The overall volume of oil supplied to Lotos by Rosneft during this contract is 10.8 million tons.

Rosneft Information Division
August 2, 2018

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:58:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 125 B
EBIT 2018 18 522 M
Net income 2018 7 551 M
Debt 2018 63 897 M
Yield 2018 5,07%
P/E ratio 2018 8,66
P/E ratio 2019 6,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 70 483 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,52 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO70 483
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.05%287 240
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.00%199 467
TOTAL20.49%171 975
EQUINOR23.63%87 273
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.79%73 499
