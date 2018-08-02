NK Rosneft' : Rosneft and Grupa Lotos SA expand cooperation

Rosneft Oil Company and Grupa Lotos SA signed an oil supply contract to Poland. The agreement is valid until the end of 2020, while the supply volume in this period will be from 6.4 to 12.6 million tons.

The agreement with Grupa Lotos proves the quality of Rosneft's partnership relations with major consumers in the traditional regions of Russian oil sales. Access to export infrastructure supply channels ensures uninterrupted crude delivery to European refineries while maximizing their economic efficiency.

The increase of oil supplies complies with Rosneft's strategy of creating the shareholder value by increasing the efficiency of oil sales, as well as meets consumers' interests and strengthens Europe's energy security.

Notes for Editors: Grupa Lotos SA is one of the largest oil and gas companies of Poland. It produces natural gas and crude oil in Poland, Norway, and Lithuania, and also owns a refinery in Gdańsk. On December 30, 2013, Rosneft and Grupa Lotos inked an oil supply contract to Poland. The agreement provided for the supply of up to 2.4 million tons of oil annually during 2014-2015. In January 2016, the parties agreed to extend the contract till the end 2017 having increased the annual supply volume to 2.7 million tons. The overall volume of oil supplied to Lotos by Rosneft during this contract is 10.8 million tons.

Rosneft Information Division

August 2, 2018