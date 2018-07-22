NK Rosneft' : Rosneft budget based on oil price of $63 a barrel -Interfax

Commenting on current market situation, he said: "I think the (oil) price will approximately be within a range of $75, maximum $80 per barrel".

Last month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia agreed to ease global output cuts, adding around 1 million bpd to the market from July 1 to curb a jump in the crude prices.

Sechin said last month he was satisfied with oil prices rising to $70-$80 per barrel.

(Reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)