Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NK Rosneft' : Rosneft budget based on oil price of $63 a barrel -Interfax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 01:45pm CEST
A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft's budget is based on an oil price of $63 a barrel, CEO Igor Sechin said in an interview with state TV channel Rossia One, Interfax news agency reported.

Commenting on current market situation, he said: "I think the (oil) price will approximately be within a range of $75, maximum $80 per barrel".

Last month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia agreed to ease global output cuts, adding around 1 million bpd to the market from July 1 to curb a jump in the crude prices.

Sechin said last month he was satisfied with oil prices rising to $70-$80 per barrel.

(Reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
01:45pNK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft budget based on oil price of $63 a barrel -Interfax
RE
07/13NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Deutschland agreed on marketing of petrochemicals of own p..
PU
07/11India's Iranian oil imports in June fall as sanctions fears bite - sources
RE
06/29NK ROSNEFT' PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/21NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/14EXCLUSIVE - VENEZUELA EYES FIRST-EVE : documents
RE
06/09Russia's Gazprom Neft readies for oil output hike as global deal seen easing
RE
06/08China Huarong to refocus on bad loans amid probes into chairman, investment
RE
06/07EXXONMOBIL SEES RUSSIAN LNG PLANT'S : Ifax
RE
06/07NK ROSNEFT' : Igor Sechin met with the Minister of Commerce of China Zhong Shan
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/07REPORT : Exxon sees Russian LNG plant capacity at 6.2M tons/year 
05/25Rosneft signs gas development deal with Kurdistan 
05/233 JVs Between BP And Rosneft 
05/18ENERGY RECAP : Parsing The Effects Of The U.S. Exiting The Iran Deal 
05/15Rosneft looks to Vietnam as springboard to global expansion 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 B
EBIT 2018 18 779 M
Net income 2018 7 331 M
Debt 2018 57 002 M
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 6,31
P/E ratio 2019 4,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,00x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 66 926 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,17 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO66 926
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.09%293 262
PETROCHINA COMPANY-10.51%189 510
TOTAL14.24%164 009
EQUINOR22.20%86 826
ENI16.52%68 477
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.