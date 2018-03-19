Log in
NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
Rosneft says fourth-quarter net profit doubles to 100 bln roubles

03/19/2018 | 08:37am CET
The logo of Russian state oil company Rosneft is pictured behind a pipe at Samotlor oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy company Rosneft (>> NK Rosneft' PAO) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 100 billion roubles ($1.74 billion), nearly double its year-earlier result and in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

It said its liquid hydrocarbon production reached 56.51 million tonnes, raising its full-year output by 7.3 percent to 225.5 million tonnes, or 4.53 million barrels per day.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 393 billion roubles on revenue of 1.7 trillion roubles. [nL8N1QY3OD]

($1 = 57.5700 roubles)

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely)

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 103 B
EBIT 2017 11 423 M
Net income 2017 4 269 M
Debt 2017 58 182 M
Yield 2017 3,39%
P/E ratio 2017 13,90
P/E ratio 2018 7,57
EV / Sales 2017 1,14x
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
Capitalization 58 846 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,81 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO58 846
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.09%257 566
PETROCHINA COMPANY-2.23%216 634
TOTAL3.77%152 728
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS33.11%88 981
STATOIL1.91%76 462
