Rosneft says fourth-quarter net profit doubles to 100 bln roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy company Rosneft (>> NK Rosneft' PAO) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 100 billion roubles ($1.74 billion), nearly double its year-earlier result and in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

It said its liquid hydrocarbon production reached 56.51 million tonnes, raising its full-year output by 7.3 percent to 225.5 million tonnes, or 4.53 million barrels per day.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 393 billion roubles on revenue of 1.7 trillion roubles. [nL8N1QY3OD]

($1 = 57.5700 roubles)

