NMDC LTD (NMDC)
NMDC : Intimation to consider the proposal for declaration of first Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any, in the ensuing Board Meeting dated 8th August 2018.

08/01/2018 | 10:03am CEST

lf'~it~ ~~?.s

NMDC Limited

(1fl«f ~ CJiT RA) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ l4hi14: ·~ ~·. 10-3-3111'!. ~ ~. llTfITTI' 't. EC:'<> 500 028. Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan' 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

NMDC

ffi ~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674

No. 18(1 )/2008- Sectt

1sr August 2018

1) The BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -400 051

3) The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range, Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir I Madam,

Sub: Intimation to consider the proposal for declaration of first Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any, in the ensuing Board Meeting dated 8th August 2018

Ref: Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC

Thi s is further to our letter dated 25th July 2018 ·intimating the date of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 8th August 2018, inter- al i a, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th Jun e 2018. In this regard, it is further informed that in the above sched ul ed meeting, the Board may also consider the proposal for declaration of first interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any.

In pursuance of the Interna l Code of Conduct fo r Prevent io n of Insider Trad ing in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for t radi ng in the equity shares of the Compa ny shall remain closed from 1st August 2018 to 1oth August 2018 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

Please take a note of the above.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully, For NMDC Limited

~~-

A S Pardha Saradhi Compa ny Secretary

~I Phones : 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 't);cm I Fax : +91-40-23538711 't-+'rc;i I E-mail : [email protected] ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 08:02:02 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 58 577 M
Net income 2019 40 757 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,17%
P/E ratio 2019 8,07
P/E ratio 2020 7,91
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
Capitalization 332 B
Chart NMDC LTD
Duration : Period :
NMDC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 143  INR
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
N. Baijendra Kumar Managing Director
Dave Cyr Chairman
Narendra Kumar Nanda Director & Technical Director
Syedain Abbasi Director
Pradip Kumar Satpathy Director & Production Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NMDC LTD-23.99%4 836
VALE34.29%74 059
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-10.66%9 991
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-23.50%7 007
FERREXPO PLC-33.44%1 469
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-9.49%1 209
