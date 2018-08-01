NMDC : Intimation to consider the proposal for declaration of first Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any, in the ensuing Board Meeting dated 8th August 2018.

lf'~it~ ~~?.s

NMDC Limited

(1fl«f ~ CJiT RA) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ l4hi14: ·~ ~·. 10-3-3111'!. ~ ~. llTfITTI' 't. EC:'<> 500 028. Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan' 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

NMDC

ffi ~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674

No. 18(1 )/2008- Sectt

1sr August 2018

1) The BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -400 051

3) The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range, Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir I Madam,

Sub: Intimation to consider the proposal for declaration of first Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any, in the ensuing Board Meeting dated 8th August 2018

Ref: Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC

Thi s is further to our letter dated 25th July 2018 ·intimating the date of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 8th August 2018, inter- al i a, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th Jun e 2018. In this regard, it is further informed that in the above sched ul ed meeting, the Board may also consider the proposal for declaration of first interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any.

In pursuance of the Interna l Code of Conduct fo r Prevent io n of Insider Trad ing in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for t radi ng in the equity shares of the Compa ny shall remain closed from 1st August 2018 to 1oth August 2018 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

Please take a note of the above.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully, For NMDC Limited

~~-

A S Pardha Saradhi Compa ny Secretary

~I Phones : 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 't);cm I Fax : +91-40-23538711 't-+'rc;i I E-mail : [email protected] ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in