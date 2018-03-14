Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar
03/14/2018 | 12:39pm CET
Houston, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) today announced the closing of the previously announced divestment of a 7.5 percent working interest in the Tamar field, offshore Israel, to Tamar Petroleum Ltd. Noble Energy remains operator of the field with a 25 percent working interest.
