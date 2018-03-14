Log in
NOBLE ENERGY (NBL)
  News  
Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar

03/14/2018

Houston, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) today announced the closing of the previously announced divestment of a 7.5 percent working interest in the Tamar field, offshore Israel, to Tamar Petroleum Ltd.  Noble Energy remains operator of the field with a 25 percent working interest.

Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with a diversified high-quality portfolio of both U.S. unconventional and global offshore conventional assets.  Founded more than 85 years ago, the Company is committed to safely and responsibly delivering our purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®. For more information, visit http://www.nblenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Brad Whitmarsh
(281) 943-1670
[email protected]

Megan Dolezal
(281) 943-1861
[email protected]

Lauren Brown
(281) 872-3208
[email protected]

Media Contacts
Reba Reid
(713) 412-8441
[email protected]

Paula Beasley
(281) 876-6133
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
02/26THE ENERGY WATCHLIST : Weekly Recap And Outlook 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 541 M
EBIT 2018 815 M
Net income 2018 299 M
Debt 2018 6 099 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 49,53
P/E ratio 2019 26,20
EV / Sales 2018 4,69x
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
Capitalization 15 199 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Stover Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary W. Willingham Executive Vice President-Operations
Kenneth M. Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward F. Cox Independent Director
Michael A. Cawley Lead Independent Director
