Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Noble Group Limited    NOBG   BMG6542T1190

NOBLE GROUP LIMITED (NOBG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Noble : Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 05:03am CET
FILE PHOTO: The reception of Noble Group is seen at its headquarters in Hong Kong

Noble Group is closing down its London oil desk and winding down its Asia oil operations, sources familiar with the matter said, as heavy losses and high debt force what was once Asia's biggest commodities trader to restructure.

The closures follow the sale of its larger U.S. oil trading business to Vitol, announced in October, and a nine-month loss of some $3 billion reported in November.

Since then, Noble has been winding down its remaining oil trading operations in London and Singapore, with many key traders leaving to join competitors.

"That (U.S. oil business) comprised the material share of Noble's oil business. The rest ... has either closed or is in the final process of sale," a source familiar with the matter said.

A spokeswoman for Noble Group declined to comment.

The company, which had a market capitalisation of $6 billion in early February 2015, was plunged into crisis after a report by blogger Iceberg Research later that month questioning its accounting.

Noble stood by its accounts and rejected the report's allegations but coupled with a major commodities downturn, the firm was unable to recover investor confidence. Its market value has shrunk to around $215 million.

The closure of its London and Singapore desks marks an effective exit from the oil trading business. In 2016, the number of employees at NCFL (Noble Clean Fuels Ltd) in London was 25, down from 35 the year before.

The Singapore-listed company, founded in 1986 by Richard Elman, is returning to its roots as a hard commodities business in Asia, mainly involved in coal marketing, a business that is partly financed by Mercuria Group..

DEPARTURES

Traders said that they have not seen activity from the company in several months and its head of crude, Chris McAleese, left late last year.

He was hired about a year ago to rebuild the business during a brief upswing in the company's finances.

Noble's star gasoline trader in the United States, Dimitri Sinenko, was poached by Gunvor at the end of last year.

Two distillate traders recently moved from the London office to Unipec and a crude trader went to Trafigura.

From Noble's Singapore oil desk, a senior crude trader just moved to Statoil and Morten Buur-Jensen became Singapore managing director of Africa-focused oil trader Mocoh in November.

A source in Asia said that the firm was winding down some old contracts with only a handful of employees left.

In November, the company said that it would keep LNG and some Asia-focused distillates businesses, which complement its hard commodities.

In an effort to stay afloat, the firm has been forced to sell key parts of its global business across commodities but the company continued to post major losses and some asset sales have fetched less than expected.

An agreement to sell its North American gas and power business to competitor Mercuria Group concluded at $168 million, down from an original price of $250 million.

Paul Brough, a restructuring specialist who oversaw part of the liquidation of Lehman Brothers, was appointed chairman last year.

Brough said in December that he would take steps to avoid insolvency and was in the process of negotiating a debt restructuring programme.

Noble had bank debt of about $1.2 billion and bonds aggregating to about $2.3 billion as of mid-December. Noble has sought alternative financing.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Adrian Croft)

By Julia Payne and Ahmad Ghaddar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
05:03a NOBLE : Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
01/03 NOBLE : sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m
2017 NOBLE : Notice of Special General Meeting
2017 NOBLE GROUP LIMITED : - Market Update
2017 GLENCORE : Noble Group gets another credit extension, but future remains uncerta..
2017 NOBLE GROUP LIMITED : - Closing of Proposed NASBE Disposal to Mercuria
2017 NOBLE GROUP LIMITED : - Notification on Disposal on US Subsidiary Excluded from ..
2017 MKANGO RESOURCES : Announces Conditional Acceptance of Talaxis Transaction by TS..
2017 NOBLE : Closing of Proposed NASBE Disposal to Mercuria
2017 GLENCORE : Noble Group to sell four ships to cut debt
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Noble Group default 'probable,' Fitch says as it cuts rating further
2017 Noble Group in talks to address capital structure
2017 Noble Group co-CEO Frase resigns; Randall to become sole CEO
2017 Noble?s default risk unchanged after sale of oil trading unit, S&P says
2017 Noble Group sells oil liquids unit to Vitol, warns of $1B-plus loss
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 51 226 M
EBIT 2017 348 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 3 832 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 1,21
P/E ratio 2018 0,84
EV / Sales 2017 0,08x
EV / Sales 2018 0,07x
Capitalization 225 M
Chart NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Noble Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | NOBG | BMG6542T1190 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William James Randall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Jeremy Brough Executive Chairman
Neil Dhar Chief Operating Officer
Paul Alan Jackaman Group Chief Financial Officer
David Gordon Eldon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED0.00%225
MITSUBISHI CORP2.11%45 792
ITOCHU CORP2.79%32 014
MITSUI & CO LTD3.99%30 642
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%23 569
SUMITOMO CORP3.64%22 107
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.