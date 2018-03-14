Log in
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED (NOBG)
Noble : clinches key restructuring deal with group of creditors

03/14/2018 | 09:28am CET
FILE PHOTO: Company logo of Noble Group at headquarters in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Commodities trader Noble Group (>> Noble Group Limited) has finalized a restructuring agreement with a group of senior creditors holding 46 percent of its debt, and is in talks with others, as it races to launch a deal crucial to its survival.

The embattled firm has been negotiating a $3.4 billion debt-for-equity swap for months, after selling billions of dollars of assets, taking hefty writedowns and cutting hundreds of jobs over the past three years.

Noble's Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) has been signed by creditors known as the Ad Hoc Group and the firm is seeking support from another senior creditor, Deutsche Bank, and trade finance provider, ING Bank, Noble said in a statement on Wednesday.

Joseph Swanson, senior managing director at Houlihan Lokey, financial advisor to the Ad Hoc Group, said in a statement that the signing of the RSA was a landmark moment for Noble, and the Ad Hoc Group was looking forward to getting consent from creditors outside the core group.

Noble said the Ad Hoc Group was also in contact with other senior creditors who were holding an additional 15 percent of claims and had indicated their broad support for the deal.

Noble is seeking to halve its senior debt and hand over 70 percent of the restructured business to the Ad Hoc Group. It said on Wednesday that existing equity holders could be diluted to 15 percent, marking an improvement for equity holders from earlier discussions of the deal. Company management could end up owning 15 percent or less.

The company also said its board has agreed to start the process to move Noble's "center of main interests from Hong Kong to the United Kingdom, subject to appropriate tax and other due diligence."

It said it would make the move during restructuring to make it easier to develop an alternative plan if one is needed.

Noble's debt restructuring deal has been opposed by some bondholders and shareholders such as Goldilocks Investment Co, an Abu Dhabi Financial Group equity fund.

Noble said Deutsche Bank has signed the RSA, and ING Bank was in the process of signing it. Together, they represent 4 percent of Noble's claims.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Anshuman Daga

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, Noble Group Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK -0.31% 12.78 Delayed Quote.-17.73%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 064 M
EBIT 2018 432 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 3 294 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,59
P/E ratio 2019 0,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
Capitalization 157 M
Chart NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Noble Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | NOBG | BMG6542T1190 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target 322%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William James Randall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Jeremy Brough Executive Chairman
Neil Dhar Chief Operating Officer
Paul Alan Jackaman Group Chief Financial Officer
David Gordon Eldon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED0.00%157
MITSUBISHI CORP-5.46%44 250
MITSUI & CO LTD1.86%32 063
ITOCHU CORP-5.67%31 499
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%23 787
SUMITOMO CORP-6.69%21 419
