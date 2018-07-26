Log in
NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (NBLX)
  Report  
Noble Midstream Partners LP : Increases Quarterly Distribution

07/26/2018

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.5348 per unit for the second quarter 2018, a 20% increase compared to the prior year quarter and a 4.7% increase sequentially.

The second quarter 2018 distribution will be payable on August 13, 2018 to unitholders of record as of August 6, 2018.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy, to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 455 M
EBIT 2018 188 M
Net income 2018 177 M
Debt 2018 646 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 11,42
P/E ratio 2019 8,77
EV / Sales 2018 5,96x
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
Capitalization 2 064 M
Chart NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Noble Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,6 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry R. Gerhart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Fisher Chairman
John C. Nicholson Chief Operating Officer
John F. Bookout Chief Financial Officer
Gary W. Willingham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP8.22%2 064
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.03%63 550
ENBRIDGE INC-7.34%59 326
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-4.79%39 465
KINDER MORGAN INC-0.94%38 937
ONEOK32.63%28 932
