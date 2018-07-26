Noble Midstream Partners LP : Increases Quarterly Distribution

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or
the “Partnership”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its
general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of
$0.5348 per unit for the second quarter 2018, a 20% increase compared to
the prior year quarter and a 4.7% increase sequentially.
The second quarter 2018 distribution will be payable on August 13, 2018
to unitholders of record as of August 6, 2018.
About Noble Midstream
Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed
by Noble Energy, to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream
infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil,
natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in
Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please
visit www.nblmidstream.com.
This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as
provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of
the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to
income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or
business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign
investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest
effective tax rate.
