Nodechain : Johnson Fistel, Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline for The Crypto Company and is Investigating Other Cryptocurrency Companies; Investors With Losses From Cryptocurrency Investments Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff deadline in a class action filed against The Crypto Company. The firm is also investigating various companies in the cryptocurrencies market as detailed below:

The Crypto Company

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Crypto Company ("Crypto") (NYSE: CRCW) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between August 21, 2017 and December 18, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Crypto unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the Company's stock; and (2) as a result, Crypto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Crypto common stock during the Class Period.

Other Cryptocurrency Companies:

If you have invested in any other private and/or publicly held cryptocurrency companies, including any of the companies listed below, and have lost money on your investment, please contact Johnson Fistel.

Monkey Capital

ABTCoin

Giga Watt

Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN)

UBI Blockchain Internet, Ltd. (Other OTC: OBIA)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (Other OTC: MGTI)

Nodechain, Inc. (Other OTC: VPTK)

Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to these investigations is guaranteed.

