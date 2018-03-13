Log in
Finland takes stake in Nokia to boost national ownership

03/13/2018 | 09:07am CET
Nokia logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's government investment arm Solidium has acquired a 3.3 percent stake in Nokia (>> Nokia Oyj) at a cost of about 844 million euros (749.26 million pounds) to strengthen Finnish influence over the telecom network gear maker.

"We believe that this will be a good investment. One must remember that Nokia is Finland's largest company and its Finnish ownership has been rather thin," Solidium CEO Antti Makinen told Reuters.

He said Solidium was not seeking a seat on Nokia's board at an upcoming shareholder meeting but that it could look at that option going forward.

He noted that Solidium has this year taken a more active role in the boardrooms of the companies it owns stakes in.

Nokia ruled the global mobile phone market a decade ago and was a dominant economic engine for the country, providing 4 percent of its GDP and 20 percent of its exports.

The collapse of Nokia's former phone business was a major reason for Finland's decade of stagnation from which it is only just recovering.

According to Nokia's webpage, three Finnish pension funds at this point own less than 3 percent of Nokia.

Nokia is nowadays focused on the telecom network industry where it competes with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei.

"The appealing factors for us are the company's strong market position combined with broad technological expertise," Makinen said.

Solidium's mandate is to own significant Finnish companies with an idea to keep them "more or less Finnish", Makinen told Reuters in an interview last month.

Solidium manages minority holdings in 13 listed Finnish companies which mainly originate from an era of state-led industrialisation.

Solidium trimmed its stake in Telia <TELIA.HE> and Sampo in the past weeks to finance the investment in Nokia.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Terje Solsvik/Keith Weir)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 22 106 M
EBIT 2018 2 283 M
Net income 2018 116 M
Finance 2018 3 471 M
Yield 2018 4,10%
P/E ratio 2018 208,44
P/E ratio 2019 26,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 27 116 M
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | NOKIA | FI0009000681 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,36 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ23.06%33 431
MEITU INC--.--%5 631
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-13.10%2 952
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%173
DORO AB-4.58%120
DIGIA OYJ-5.11%74
