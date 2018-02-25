Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ (NOKIA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nokia deploying 5G for Vodafone Italy's 5G trial in Milan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 01:19pm CET

Press Release

  • Nokia will provide 5G end-to-end solution to Vodafone Italy in Milan aiming at trialing applications of ubiquitous ultra-fast 5G connectivity to support smart healthcare, emergency services, traffic management and tourism in Milan
  • First successful test of the technology has been performed in real radio conditions on live 5G site by the railway station in Cadorna Square, Milan
  • Technology is based on Nokia AirScale massive MIMO antenna and AirScale baseband ready for 5G 3GPP

25 February, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Vodafone Italy, as part of a recently awarded Italian Ministry of Economic Development (MISE) 5G bid, have started a trial in Milan delivering innovative and smart 5G services for people in the northern Italian city, a hub for industries such as banking and fashion as well as a popular tourist destination. The first 5G site installations were done in December and have continued with a demonstration of high-definition video over 5G in one of the first field applications in Europe.

As the technology partner of Vodafone Italy's 5G Trial in Milan, Nokia will provide 5G network and application solutions to support the creation of a city-wide 5G test network. Nokia has started 5G network deployment and field testing activities. The first 5G site installations were completed in December and a demonstration of high-definition video over pre-standard standalone 5G was successfully performed on a live 5G site in one of the main central locations of Milan.

This first test, performed with an experimental device provided by PRISMA Telecom Testing connected to the Nokia massive MIMO 5G solution, demonstrated how the very low latency of 5G can enhance the customer experience of video applications. As part of the 5G Trial in Milan, Vodafone and Nokia will also develop specific advanced use cases across various industries.

In the trial, Nokia will employ the Nokia 5G AirScale massive MIMO antenna, which supports both 4G and 5G, AirScale baseband upgraded to support 5G, and Cloud Packet Core. Nokia will also employ its Global Services expertise including network deployment, integration and network performance optimization throughout the trial.

Additional Information

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: [email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOKIA OYJ
01:29pNokia enhances whole-home Wi-Fi solution for service providers to provide fas..
GL
01:24pNOKIA OYJ : to bolster home Wi-Fi portfolio with acquisition of Unium
AQ
01:20pNOKIA OYJ : and China Mobile to jointly explore use of 5G to drive new business ..
AQ
01:19pNokia deploying 5G for Vodafone Italy's 5G trial in Milan
GL
01:06pNOKIA OYJ : and Facebook work together to expand ecosystem for Fixed Wireless Ac..
AQ
12:04pCisco says most network gear needed for 5G is ready now and can cut costs
RE
02/23NOKIA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions
AQ
02/23NOKIA OYJ : "conscious factory in a box" concept anticipates fast-changing manuf..
GL
02/22NOKIA OYJ : and T-Mobile achieve 1.3 Gbps speeds using Licensed Assisted Access
GL
02/22NOKIA OYJ : Etisalat chooses Nokia's Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution as part of i..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/24Race to 5G gets started with small rollouts 
02/22Time To Watch Nokia Again 
02/21Nokia Digging In Ahead Of 5G Deployments 
02/15Nokia starts strategic review for digital health business 
02/12Verizon, Nokia, Qualcomm complete test call using 5G New Radio 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 22 107 M
EBIT 2018 2 210 M
Net income 2018 151 M
Finance 2018 3 475 M
Yield 2018 4,20%
P/E ratio 2018 199,49
P/E ratio 2019 26,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 27 375 M
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | NOKIA | FI0009000681 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,35 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ20.11%33 655
MEITU INC--.--%5 661
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-23.39%2 568
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%178
DORO AB-2.97%123
DIGIA OYJ-5.11%74
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.