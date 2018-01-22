Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.    3231   JP3762900003

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nomura Real Estate : First Investment for Office Building in Asia Pacific

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:14am CET

To members of the press

January 22, 2018

Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Investment in Grade A Office Building in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam※１

Nomura Real Estate's First Investment for Office Building in Asia Pacific

Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Seiichi Miyajima; hereinafter "Nomura") announces that it has acquired 24% ownership interest of the Grade A office building "SUN WAH TOWER" in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This will be the Company's first office project in Asia Pacific and its third project for leasing business. ※２

The building is a Grade A office building facing Nguyen Hue Street, which is a main street in District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City. It is situated in central Ho Chi Minh City with the opera house, People's Committee office and such in the surrounding area, bustling with many business persons and tourists.

A number of Japanese companies as well as foreign companies have advanced into Ho Chi Minh City, recognizing it as one of the largest commercial cities in Vietnam. The Company has already participated in a condominium project "Phu My Hung Midtown Project※3" in the city, but intends to undertake more projects in the fast-growing Ho Chi Minh City by also entering into commercial office building business.

The Nomura Real Estate Group has positioned overseas business as a growth field in its medium-term business plan (effective until March 2025). Accordingly, it plans to invest 300 billion yen in residential projects and commercial projects (office, retail, serviced apartment, etc.) by the fiscal year ending March 2025, the majority of which will target Asian countries where real estate demand is growing. Thus far, Nomura has participated in development projects in Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Manila, the Philippines; andShenyang, China. Major cities in Asian nations with ongoing strong economic expansion are expected to further urbanize, and the real estate sector such as residential or office fields is believed to see strong demand and abundant investment/development opportunities. The Company will continue to work to achieve "Connecting today with tomorrow's possibilities" through acquisition of quality, high-income generating commercial properties like SUN WAH TOWER, by leveraging experience, know-how and capabilities gained in Japan and offering products and services suitable to local markets.

※1：Grade A indicates the office grade in Ho Chi Minh City and it is the highest grade class. (accordingly to the interviews with Japan Real Estate Institute)

※2：The first leasing project is commercial facilities of complex development in Manila, Philippines, and the second project is serviced apartment in Bangkok, Thailand.

※ ： "Real Estate Development Project '(tentative name) Midtown Project' Launched" https://www.nomura-re-hd.co.jp/cfiles/news/n2015092900983.pdf 3

■Office Market in Ho Chi Minh City

Although Ho Chi Minh City enjoys remarkable economic growth and receives a number of foreign companies including Japanese, Grade A-class office buildings are limited and thus demand is expected to grow further going forward. The location and status of the building are highly recognized with approximately 85% of tenants being foreign tenants centering on Japanese companies and the occupancy rate as of December 2017 standing high at around 99%.

■Project Outline

The building stands facing Nguyen Hue Street, which is a main street in District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City. As there are many globally-known sightseeing destinations such as the opera house and People's Committee office as well as office buildings and high-end hotels in the surroundings, the location can be considered as the center of Ho Chi Minh City. Housing many foreign companies including Japanese companies, the building has served as a landmark of the area among other buildings.

■Property Outline

Location

District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Site area

Approx. 1,700 m2

Total floor area

Approx. 32,000 m2

Net lettable area

Approx. 26,500 m2

Number of floors

21 floors

Ownership ratio

24% (SUN WAH GROUP 76%)

Completion

1997

Main contractor

Shimizu Corporation

■ Nomura Real Estate's Overseas Projects

Nomura Real Estate Group has announced the medium-term business plan (effective until March 2025) in year 2015, positioning to "actively expand its overseas business taking advantage of Nomura's product planning, service knowledge that has been built over the years in the Japanese market." In relation to the above, as for the Development field;

Expand residential and commercial projects in Asian nations with growing real estate demands expected from economic growth

Collaborate with leading local partners

Invest 300 billion yen by the business term ending in March 2025

【medium-term business plan】https://www.nomura-re-hd.co.jp/english/ir/pdf/plan2016_presen_en.pdf

Nomura sets the above three strategies. Nomura will also "expand the investment management and brokerage business to meet the Cross-border investment demands" as part of Nomura's service/management business, and actively absorb the in-bound and out-bound investment demands through "strengthening the cooperation with Nomura Security Group, which has strong relationship with number of investors."

In addition to the project described in this press release, Nomura is a participant in joint development projects involving condominium housing in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; in Bangkok, Thailand; in Shenyang, China; and condominium housing and commercial facilities in Manila, the Philippines.

Project area

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

No. of units

Approx. 2,300

Completion

Planned for 2019 and after

Description

Condominium

Japanese partners

Daiwa House Industry, Sumitomo Forestry

*Press release issued on September 29, 2015

Conceptual drawing

Project area

Manila, Philippines

No. of units

Approx. 1,400

Completion

Planned for 2025 (four residential towers) and after

Description

Condominium, Retail

Japanese partners

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings

*Press release issued on July 10, 2017

Conceptual drawing

Project area

Bangkok, Thailand

No. of units

Approx. 863 units, 601units and685 units

Completion

Planned for 2020~2021

Description

Condominium

Japanese partners

*Press release issued on Aug 24, 2017

Project area

Bangkok, Thailand

No. of units

303

Completion

Planned for 2019

Description

Serviced apartment

Japanese partners

*Press release issued on December 14, 2017

Conceptual drawing

Conceptual drawing

The figures provided under "No. of residences" above refer to the total number of planned residences, not the share belonging to Nomura Real Estate.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:14:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDING
07:14a NOMURA REAL ESTATE : First Investment for Office Building in Asia Pacific
01/09 NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasu..
01/04 NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Announcement concerning receipt of recommendation for corre..
2017 NOMURA REAL ESTATE : to Participate in Serviced Apartment Project “Staybri..
2017 NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasu..
2017 NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasu..
2017 NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months from Apri..
2017 NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Announcement of Decision Concerning Acquisition of Treasury..
2017 NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC. : ex-dividend day for interim dividend
2017 Japan Post share sale raises $11 billion, but demand weaker than for IPO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 645 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 44 756 M
Debt 2018 789 B
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 11,77
P/E ratio 2019 11,21
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 529 B
Chart NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Nomura Real Estate Holding Technical Analysis Chart | 3231 | JP3762900003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 681  JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eiji Kutsukake President & Representative Director
Kamezo Nakai Chairman
Hiroyuki Kimura Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-IR
Yukio Ichihara Secretary, Head-Internal Audit & Compliance
Takao Orihara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.7.92%4 777
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.99%49 334
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.56%47 288
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD14.52%46 525
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.17.79%41 777
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD7.06%34 798
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.