NOODLES & CO (NDLS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 10:00:00 pm
9.425 USD   +1.34%
10:06pNoodles & Company to Participate at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets&..
GL
05/10NOODLES : Is Noodles & Co on the path to recovery?
AQ
05/10NOODLES & CO. : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Noodles & Company to Participate at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets' Consumer & Retail Conference

05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets’ Consumer & Retail Conference at The Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. Noodles’ discussion will start at 8:40 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

This discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant chain where globally inspired dishes come together to create a World Kitchen. Recognized by Parents Magazine as a Top Family Friendly Restaurant and Health Magazine as one of America's Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants, Noodles & Company is a restaurant where Japanese Pan Noodles rest comfortably next to Penne Rosa and Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, but where world flavors don't end at just noodles. Inspired by some of the world's most celebrated flavor combinations, Noodles & Company's menu offers soups, salads and shareables, too. Everything is made fresh to order, just as you like it, using quality ingredients. Dishes are delivered to the table allowing guests time to sit and relax or grab a quick bite.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media
Danielle Moore
(720) 214-1971
[email protected]

Source: Noodles & Company

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 450 M
EBIT 2018 5,81 M
Net income 2018 0,52 M
Debt 2018 40,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 930,00
P/E ratio 2019 259,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 393 M
Technical analysis trends NOODLES & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,39 $
Spread / Average Target -31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Boennighausen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul J. B. Murphy Executive Chairman
Brad West Executive Vice President-Operations
Susan Daggett Chief Financial Officer
Scott Arnold Dahnke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOODLES & CO77.14%393
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-6.47%126 657
YUM BRANDS0.89%26 827
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-4.67%14 509
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL49.45%12 190
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.29.58%10 424
