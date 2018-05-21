Noodles & Company to Participate at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets’ Consumer & Retail Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets’ Consumer & Retail Conference at The Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. Noodles’ discussion will start at 8:40 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.



This discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant chain where globally inspired dishes come together to create a World Kitchen. Recognized by Parents Magazine as a Top Family Friendly Restaurant and Health Magazine as one of America's Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants, Noodles & Company is a restaurant where Japanese Pan Noodles rest comfortably next to Penne Rosa and Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, but where world flavors don't end at just noodles. Inspired by some of the world's most celebrated flavor combinations, Noodles & Company's menu offers soups, salads and shareables, too. Everything is made fresh to order, just as you like it, using quality ingredients. Dishes are delivered to the table allowing guests time to sit and relax or grab a quick bite.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media

Danielle Moore

(720) 214-1971

[email protected]

